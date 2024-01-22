Bozar Reveals 2024 Exhibitions With Belgian Surrealism, James Ensor, Chantal Akerman, and More!

In the spring of 2024, Belgium takes over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. This provides the ideal opportunity for Bozar to present an original Belgian programme, with three exhibitions focusing on emblematic figures in the history of Belgian art.

Histoire de ne pas rire celebrates 100 years of Surrealism with a major retrospective exhibition. Surrealism influenced many writers and artists in Belgium and was one of the most important movements of the 20th century. The exhibition shows the quirkiness of the Belgian scene and its links with the international surrealists. Histoire de ne pas rire brings together over 250 paintings, objects, drawings, collages and photographs by artists such as René Magritte, Marcel Mariën, Jane Graverol, E.L.T. Mesens, Rachel Baes, Salvador Dalí, Giorgio De Chirico, Max Ernst... as well as over 100 documents, magazines, posters and pamphlets.



To commemorate the 75th anniversary of James Ensor's death, an Ensor Year is planned in Ostend, Brussels and Antwerp. With James Ensor. Maestro, Bozar pays tribute to the great master's versatility, focusing on his links with music, ballet and the theatre. The exhibition features over 100 works by Ensor from public and private collections, and is organised in collaboration with Kom op tegen Kanker (fight against cancer).



Bozar also presents Chantal Akerman. Traveling, the first ever major retrospective exhibition devoted to the Brussels-based filmmaker, writer and artist. Her film Jeanne Dielman was recently acclaimed as the best film of all time. The exhibition, which will travel to the Jeu de Paume (Paris), traces Akerman's atypical career from its very beginnings.



After the summer, Bozar will be exhibiting works by the iconic artist couple Hans Arp and Sophie Taeuber-Arp. The year will end in style with an exhibition under the sign of love!