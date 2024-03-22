Bozar Launches Subscriptions For 24-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For the '24-'25 season, Bozar continues their tradition of delighting music lovers with concerts of extraordinary quality. With the launch of subscriptions and "First Arrivals," the audience can discover a selection of exceptional artists starting today. Sales began at 10 am on Tuesday March 19th.

The company will host a press conference on Thursday, June 6th about the forthcoming season.

International Orchestras

Star orchestras from all over the world and renowned conductors. This season, Bozar is even offering a choice of two subscriptions: International Orchestras 1, for admirers of Klaus Mäkelä, Chineke! Orchestra and Leif Ove Andsnes, among others, and International Orchestras 2, for admirers of Budapest Festival Orchestra, Philippe Herreweghe and Vilde Frang, among others.

Early+

The past enriched with thoughtful interpretations. Through this subscription, we now present early music and beyond: complete works such as the Magnificatwith the Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin or mixed programs like Un mar de Músicas by Jordi Savall.

Piano Recitals

From sublime simplicity to adventurous keyboard work, from piano to forte. Outstanding pianists flip through two- or four-handed repertoire. For admirers of Mitsuko Uchida, Jan Lisiecki and Grigory Sokolov, among others.

Great Soloists

An instrument or voice as an amplification of an individual's eloquence. A carefully chosen word or musical note as their language. Great soloists impress in the hall Henry de Boeuf. This subscription bundles star artists in smaller or larger line-ups. For admirers of Janine Jansen, Patricia Kopatchinskaja and Miloš Karadaglić, among others.

First Arrivals

The first batch of names from season '24-'25! Before the official presentation of our new music season, we are already giving you a sneak preview. Here are the first headliners from the jazz, global and electronic music programming. Some exceptional classical concerts are also announced.

Belgian National Orchestra

For the '24-'25 season, the Belgian National Orchestra is offering four different subscriptions. For audiences taking their first steps into the symphonic world, or for regular concert-goers, there are Star Soloists, Adventurous and Contemporary, Hidden Gems and Masterpieces.