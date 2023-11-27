ARCTIC SHORTS Returns to Bozar This Week

Arctic Shorts is back for a 5th edition! The Arctic stretches across several countries and continents and the culture and experiences of Arctic and Northern residents, including Indigenous peoples, are diverse. Arctic Shorts invites you to come and travel through the Arctic, experiencing creative impressions and insights into the lives of those living in this captivating region.

Nine critically acclaimed films will provide a glimpse of the beauty, challenges and realities of life across the Arctic, its music, art and culture:

Canada

Shaman’s Apprentice (2021) by Zacharias Nunuk 20'

Faroe Islands

Faroese short film (undated) by Andrias Høgenni 15'

Finland

How to Skin a Polar Bear (2019) by Nastja Säde Rönkkö 11'

Greenland

Naja (2020) by Marc Fussing Rosbach 5'

Iceland

Chasing Birds (2022) by Una Lorenzen 8'

Norway

Mermaid (2023) by Eilif Bremer Landsend 15'

Sweden

A Day After Work (2022) by Lars Vega 7'

Quebec

Mobiliser (2015) by Caroline Monnet 4'​​​​​​

Alaska

Connected (undated) by Cale Green 6'