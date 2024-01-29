AFROPOLITAN FESTIVAL 2024 Comes to Bozar in March

In the compelling performance Inzozi Zanjye, Dushime invites the audience to explore the inner sanctums of her mind. Sound and movement will blend seamlessly and resonate with the comforting whispers of ancestral echoes, celebrating the transcendent power of dreams.

The performance touches on universal themes of self-discovery, overcoming challenges, and the quest for liberation. This transformative journey unfolds as ethereal dream worlds tell a compelling story. It offers a genuine insight into the universal path from the subconscious to the triumphant emancipation of the soul.

Dushime is a Belgian-Rwandan actress, musician, singer, storyteller, and performer. Through her versatile musical approach and theatrical performance style, she brings with her a rare individuality. She wields her voice as a versatile instrument, capable of changing into different textures. The artist sees the art of performance and music as a healing process in which you can achieve your purest form.

For the music of Inzozi Zanjye Dushime teamed up with Belgian composer Arthur Brouns who arranged her music for strings, flute piano and percussion.