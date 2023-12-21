Bozar and the Belgian National Orchestra Perform THE NUTCRACKER This Week

Every year Bozar and the Belgian National Orchestra organise a heart-warming family show just before the Christmas holidays. This year they will venture into Tchaikovsky's famous ballet The Nutcracker. The concert is conducted by Ryan McAdams and features live illustrations by French illustrator and animator Grégoire Pont!

The Stahlbaum family's Christmas party threatens to be one big disappointment for little Clara, as an old nutcracker doll is the only present she receives. However, when the clock strikes midnight, the nutcracker doll comes to life ... and turns out to be an enchanted prince! He takes Clara on a fantastic journey into candy land, where the Sugar Plum Fairy lives and delicacies from all over the world celebrate: chocolate from Spain, coffee from Arabia, tea from China and candy canes from Russia.

The Belgian National Orchestra plays Tchaikovsky's beautiful music while actor Lucas Tavernier narrates the story and Grégoire Pont illustrates live. The beautiful drawings and frivolous animations of this French artist already made many children's hearts beat faster, including at the Paris Philharmonie, at the Alte Oper Frankfurt, at the London Royal Festival Hall and at Tokyo's Suntory Hall.

Performances are 22 and 23 December, 2023.

Belgian National Orchestra

Ryan McAdams, conductor

Grégoire Pont, animations

Lucas Tavernier, narrator