YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Opens Adventure Theatre MTC's 72nd Season

Click Here (ATMTC) kicks off its 2023-2024 Professional Season, dedicated in loving memory to Carol W. Leahy, with the beloved Peanuts gang in the musical, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, directed by Kurt Boehm. Based on the 50-year-long syndicated comic strip, now in its 23rd year of reruns, this nostalgic and fun revue of songs and vignettes is perfect for all ages and opens September 21, 2023. Tickets are $25.00 each and can be purchased online atClick Here or by calling 301.634.2270.

With charm, wit, and heart, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown explores life's big questions through the eyes of the Peanuts gang as they play baseball, fly kites, struggle with homework, swoon over crushes, and celebrate the joys of friendship. Growing up is serious business!

This production's cast includes Helen Hayes Award Nominees, Christian Montgomery (Snoopy) and Caroline Graham (Lucy). The character of Charlie Brown is played by Jimmy Bartlebaugh, and rounding off the remaining cast is playwright and actor Deimoni Brewington as Linus, Quincy Vicks as Schroeder, and Julia Lennon as Sally. Accompanying this stellar cast will be a three-piece band led by one-time Helen Hayes Award Recipient and Watch Award nominee for Musical Direction, Elisa Rosman. The entire production will be choreographed by Helen Hayes Award Recipient Ashleigh King who previously choreographed Make Way for Ducklings in 2022.

Says Kurt Boehm, Artistic Director and director of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, “Now is the time to laugh with good friends, old and new. And the Peanuts gang are not only old friends to many generations, they're also new friends to many of our younger audience members. We're also applying that philosophy to ourselves, welcoming back several artists who have been long-time Adventure favorites to bring this story to life. Families will be delighted and enthralled with the trials and tribulations of the eternal optimist, friend, and dog lover who just can't catch a break.”

For this production, Adventure Theatre MTC is partnering with the Montgomery County Humane Society in support of its mission to assist pets and people through rescue and adoption, affordable pet care, and humane education. Adventure will donate a portion of the sales of each Snoopy plush, available for purchase after each performance, toward homeless and soon-to-be-homed animals.

You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, is a proud participant of Theater Washington's Theatre Week 2023. Theatre Week celebrates the launch of the theatre season in the Washington, DC region with dozens of shows at low prices, a kickoff fest & concert, and free events.

You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown is recommended for all ages. Tickets are $25 each with group and field trip rates available. Children under the age of 1 are free. The press performance will be Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7pm. All performances will take place at Adventure Theatre MTC, 7300 MacArthur Blvd, Glen Echo, MD, 20812 in the historic Glen Echo Park.