Wilson J Heredia Leads AMERICAN IDIOT at The Historic Maryland Theatre

ACT has announced that Wilson J Heredia will star as Johnny in the upcoming performances of "American Idiot" on March 23 and 24.

This electrifying event is set to take place at the historic Maryland Theatre in the heart of Hagerstown, promising an unforgettable theatrical experience for all. Renowned for his Tony Award-winning role in "Rent," Heredia is poised to infuse his extraordinary talent into the iconic character of Johnny.

"American Idiot," a musical based on Green Day's Grammy Award-winning album, explores the disillusionment and yearning for meaning in a post-9/11 world, making Heredia the perfect choice for this emotionally charged role.

Producer and Director Robbie Soto expresses his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Wilson brings a rare combination of intensity and vulnerability to the character of Johnny. His presence on stage, as we saw when he did West Side Story with us, is electrifying, and audiences are in for a treat. This production at the Maryland Theatre is a unique opportunity to witness the convergence of exceptional talent and a legendary venue."

Fans and theater enthusiasts alike are encouraged to secure their tickets early for this limited engagement. Join us on March 23 and 24 for an evening of powerful storytelling, iconic music, and the unparalleled artistry of Heredia. Tickets go on sale January 12 at noon. To purchase your ticket, visit Click Here Don't miss the chance to witness Wilson J Heredia's exceptional performance in "American Idiot" at the historic Maryland Theatre!