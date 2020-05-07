Way Off Broadway Announces Video Auditions for Mary Poppins

As Way Off Broadway begins to prepare for its reopening later this spring, producers have announced auditions for the theatre's upcoming summer production of Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins. Due to the current health crisis, Way Off Broadway will, for the first time, be casting one of its Mainstage productions through video submissions only.

Those interested in auditioning should submit a headshot and resume along with a video of themselves singing 32 bars of a song. If a dance reel (video or web link) is available, that should be included as well. Submissions should be sent to BKiska@wayoffbroadway.com by Thursday, May 21st. All role are open and non-union paying.

Full details, including specific character descriptions, as well as production and rehearsal information can be found by visiting www.wayoffbroadway.com.

Based on the Disney film and the stories by P.L. Travers, jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."

Mary Poppins is scheduled to run July 17 - August 29, 2020, with performances every Friday and Saturday evening and matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sunday of each month.

Mary Poppins has original music by Richard M. Sherman and Roger B. Sherman, a book by Jullian Fellowes, and new music and lyrics by Anthony Drewe and George Stiles. Way Off Broadway's production is directed by Bill Kiska, with choreography by Dee Buchanan, and music direction by Jordan B. Stocksdale.





