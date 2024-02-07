Video: Deidre Staples Talks CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY

The play is onstage now through February 25, 2024.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

In this video, learn more about the "fun, imaginative" 'Ernestine Crump' played by Deidre Staples in CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY at Everyman Theatre.

Set against the social politics of the 1950's, this charming, funny, and moving memory play follows 17-year-old Ernestine Crump as she adjusts to life after the passing of her mother. In search of spiritual answers, Ernestine's father relocates the family from Pensacola to Brooklyn where the Crumps must navigate a changing family dynamic, and a shifting set of American ideals. It displays the appeal of escapism, the need for love, and the power of everyday hope.

Reginald L. Douglas, Artistic Director of Mosaic Theater in Washington, D.C., will take on the role of Director for Everyman's production. Joining Resident Acting Company Members Jefferson A. Russell (Jump) as Godfrey Crump and Katie Kleiger (Sense and Sensibility) as Gerte Schulte, is newcomer Mahkai Dominique (The Winter's Tale at Shakespeare Globe Theatre in London) as Ermina Crump. Returning to the Everyman stage are Deidre Staples (The Skin of Our Teeth) as Ernestine Crump and Myxolydia Tyler (Berta, Berta) as Lily Ann Green.







Recommended For You