Video: Deidre Staples & Mahkai Dominique on CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY at Everyman Theatre

Watch Deidre Staples and Mahkai talk about Everyman Theatre's production of the critically acclaimed play, Crumbs from the Table of Joy, a heartwarming and thought-provoking production written by award-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, onstage from January 28 - February 25.

Nottage has received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama twice: in 2009 and 2017 for her plays Ruined and Sweat. She was the first (and remains the only) woman to have won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama twice.

Set against the social politics of the 1950's, this charming, funny, and moving memory play follows 17-year-old Ernestine Crump as she adjusts to life after the passing of her mother. In search of spiritual answers, Ernestine's father relocates the family from Pensacola to Brooklyn where the Crumps must navigate a changing family dynamic, and a shifting set of American ideals. It displays the appeal of escapism, the need for love, and the power of everyday hope.

Reginald L. Douglas, Artistic Director of Mosaic Theater in Washington, D.C., will take on the role of Director for Everyman's production. Joining Resident Acting Company Members Jefferson A. Russell (Jump) as Godfrey Crump and Katie Kleiger (Sense and Sensibility) as Gerte Schulte, is newcomer Mahkai Dominique (The Winter's Tale at Shakespeare Globe Theatre in London) as Ermina Crump. Returning to the Everyman stage are Deidre Staples (The Skin of Our Teeth) as Ernestine Crump and Myxolydia Tyler (Berta, Berta) as Lily Ann Green.

Douglas states, "I am so glad to be returning to Everyman to direct this beautiful play by the incomparable Lynn Nottage. Having directed other plays by Lynn, it is a special treat to take on this early work and see the seeds of the future Pulitzer Prize winner at work. Lynn's unique ability to find joy in the face of pain is on full display in Crumbs as we follow a family finding resilience and strength inside of and despite their grief.

Douglas has developed and directed work by Dominique Morisseau, Susan Lori Parks, and Jen Silverman to name a few, and has directed Everyman's productions of Angelica Cheri's Berta, Berta, and R. Eric Thomas's Crying on Television. He has directed work at the Eugene O'Neill Center, TheaterWorks Hartford, Contemporary American Theatre Festival, Weston Playhouse, La Jolla Playhouse, Ford's Theatre, Cape Cod Theatre Project, Negro Ensemble Company, Theatre Squared, Cygnet Theatre, Palm Beach Drama Works, Playwrights Center, NNPN Showcase at B Street Theatre, Capital Repertory Theatre, McCarter Theatre, Florida Rep, Third Rail, Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage, Harlem Stage, Wild Project, Signature Center, Drama League, The Lark (where he was the Van Lier Directing Fellow), New York Theatre Workshop (where he was an inaugural 2050 Directing Fellow), and City Theatre Company in Pittsburgh, where he served as the Artistic Producer from 2015-2020.

Alongside Douglas, the creative team also consists of Daniel Ettinger (Set Design), Ivania Stack (Costume Design), Harold F. Burgess, II (Lighting Design), Tosin Olufolabi,(Sound Design), Lewis Shaw (Fights & Intimacy) Denise O' Brien (Wig Stylist), Gary Logan (Dialects), and Joseph Ritsch (Movement Consultant). The show's stage management team will be led by Dante Fields.

Tickets are on sale now at everymantheatre.org or by calling 410.752.2208. Standard box office hours are Monday through Friday from 10am until 4pm, and Saturdays from 12pm until 4pm.

There are 31 scheduled performances available to the public, starting with a special Pay-What- You- Choose Performance on Sunday, January 28. Weekday and weekend performances through Sunday, February 25. Tickets start at $29, with accessible Pay-What-You-Choose seats available for every performance.



