Two Ken Ludwig Plays Set Records at Everyman Theatre

Two recent plays by the award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS and BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - have become the best-selling plays in the 33-year history of Everyman Theatre in Baltimore, according to Vincent Lancisi, Founder and Artistic Director.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, the first-ever stage adaptation of Agatha Christie's classic whodunit, was produced by Everyman in its 2019-20 season and remains the theater's all-time number one attraction in terms of ticket sales and attendance, followed by BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY, which concluded an extended run at Everyman in January 2023.

Mr. Ludwig states, "I am delighted Everyman has become such a great destination for my plays. As a longtime resident of Washington, DC, it is nice to know that audiences across the DMV region enjoy a good mystery. Not to mention the quality work Vinny and his company regularly put on the Everyman stage. My hat is off to them as a playwright and a neighbor."

Mr. Lancisi adds, "I am thrilled to see the success of Ken's work and that he trusts the Resident Company of Artists at Everyman Theatre to bring his magical worlds to life. It's very rewarding to have a partnership like this which enables us not only to bring large crowds into the theatre, but also attract new audiences to downtown Baltimore.

Fourteen members of Everyman's Resident Company (seven actors, six designers, one stage manager) contributed to MURDER and nine resident members (four actors, four designers, one stage manager), contributed to BASKERVILLE.

Ken Ludwig was selected by the Agatha Christie Estate to adapt her timeless classic mystery, MURDER OF THE ORIENT EXPRESS, which debuted in the U.S. in 2018. The play recently had its UK debut at the Chichester Theater Festival with renowned actor Henry Goodman in the role of Hercule Poirot. Ludwig's MURDER has become one of the most produced plays in the country and internationally. Similarly, BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY has been a popular title since its debut in 2015.

With over 30 plays in his trunk, Mr. Ludwig is considered one of the world's foremost writers of mystery, comedy, farce and dramas including his Helen Hayes Award-winning two-hander DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE about his parents' long-distance courtship during World War II. This past fall, Ludwig unveiled LEND ME A SOPRANO at the Alley Theatre, a companion comedy to his popular backstage comedy LEND ME A TENOR. In 2023, his newest work MORIARTY will premiere at the Cleveland Playhouse in April, and in June, his Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical CRAZY FOR YOU will open in the West End.

For more information visit: www.kenludwig.com

ABOUT EVERYMAN THEATRE

Founded in 1990 by Vincent M. Lancisi and featuring a Resident Company of artists, the theatre centers the core values of people, community, and excellence by creating an environment where individuals are valued and important; cultivating an inclusive community that reflects the diversity of the greater Baltimore region and values compelling stories, engagement with others, and lifelong learning; and working to ensure that excellence drives every aspect of the organization. The theatre is committed to engaging, inspiring and transforming artists, audiences, and communities through theatre of the highest artistic standards and embodying the promise of its name, Everyman Theatre. Everyman Theatre is a proud member of the Bromo Tower Arts and Entertainment District, the Market Center Merchants Association, Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, and the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance. Lancisi partners with Managing Director Marissa LaRose in leading the organization.