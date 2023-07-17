Truepenny Projects Presents The World Premiere of LYRA AND THE FEROCIOUS BEAST

Truepenny Projects presents the world premier of Lyra and the Ferocious Beast by Tatiana Nya Ford. Directed by Tessara Morgan and featuring David Brasington, J Purnell Hargrove, Isaiah Harvey, Francesco Leandri, Alex Mungo, Mecca Verdell, and Caitlin Weaver.

Isolated on the planet Minerva, Lyra is desperately seeking for a magical gemstone that will grant her wish for penance. She is kept company by her adopted sigma jupiaryllis and her android, Hattie, but soon the three realize that they are not there alone… there is an evil lurking in the shadows, searching for Lyra and hunting the coveted gemstone. Expect a large puppet and epic battles! This production is funded in part by MSAC.

Buy your tickets here: Click Here Contact Truepenny Projects directly at truepennycollective@gmail.com for questions and discounts!

If you have a disability and want to attend this production, let us know! Just email us directly at truepennycollective@gmail.com and we will do our best to accommodate

Content Disclosure: This production includes profanity, violence, depiction of animal abuse, strobe lights, haze, and fog.