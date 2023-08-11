Tickets For ROCKY HORROR At The Hippodrome Go On Sale Today

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest-running theatrical release in film history, celebrates its 48th Anniversary kicking off two national tours in over 40 cities starting on September 28th in Florida. The tour will make its way to Baltimore's France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, home of the historic Hippodrome Theatre for one night only – Saturday, October 21, 2023. Tickets are available starting this morning at 10 a.m. EST at Ticketmaster.com.

Join the original “Magenta” – Patricia Quinn – for a screening of the original unedited movie with a live shadow cast and audience participation. The event will also feature a costume contest and a memorabilia display with artifacts and costumes from the movie. The Shadow Cast hilariously acts out the movie on stage while the movie plays on screen.

VIP ticketholders will be able to meet and talk with Patricia Quinn, acclaimed star of this original cult classic in person. Quinn's iconic portrayal of “Magenta” has thrilled generations of fans for nearly 50 years. The VIP experience includes:

Special Rocky Horror VIP Laminate

Photo opp with Patricia Quinn with your own camera

Opportunity to have your own personal item autographed, or pick out a photo of Patricia's collection to get signed

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the iconic little movie that conquered Hollywood. The 1975 hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter, Meatloaf, Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple – Brad and Janet – and the film's creator Richard O'Brien as Riff Raff. The film has become one of the longest weekly showing movies in the world. The 2023 National Tour stop gives Baltimore-area fans the chance to experience in-person this very special interactive sensation.

Nothing beats a Rocky Horror screening where you can jump up and dance to the time warp in this live, interactive experience. It's a one-of-a-kind "happening." Come up to the lab and see what's on the slab!

The Rocky Horror Picture Show's National Tour is produced by The Stander Group.

For More Information About the Tour, visit The Stander Group at TheStanderGroup.com. For tickets to Baltimore's showing, visit Ticketmaster.com.