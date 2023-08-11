Tickets For ROCKY HORROR At The Hippodrome Go On Sale Today

The performance is on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

By: Aug. 11, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Free Shakespeare in the Park Festival Returns to Western Maryland Photo 3 Free Shakespeare in the Park Festival Returns to Western Maryland
Review: NEIL SIMON'S THE DINNER PARTY Explores Relationships at Cockpit In Court Photo 4 Review: NEIL SIMON'S THE DINNER PARTY Explores Relationships at Cockpit In Court

Tickets For ROCKY HORROR At The Hippodrome Go On Sale Today

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest-running theatrical release in film history, celebrates its 48th Anniversary kicking off two national tours in over 40 cities starting on September 28th in Florida. The tour will make its way to Baltimore's France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, home of the historic Hippodrome Theatre for one night only – Saturday, October 21, 2023. Tickets are available starting this morning at 10 a.m. EST at Ticketmaster.com.

 

Join the original “Magenta” – Patricia Quinn – for a screening of the original unedited movie with a live shadow cast and audience participation. The event will also feature a costume contest and a memorabilia display with artifacts and costumes from the movie. The Shadow Cast hilariously acts out the movie on stage while the movie plays on screen.

 

VIP ticketholders will be able to meet and talk with Patricia Quinn, acclaimed star of this original cult classic in person. Quinn's iconic portrayal of “Magenta” has thrilled generations of fans for nearly 50 years. The VIP experience includes:

  • Special Rocky Horror VIP Laminate
  • Photo opp with Patricia Quinn with your own camera
  • Opportunity to have your own personal item autographed, or pick out a photo of Patricia's collection to get signed

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the iconic little movie that conquered Hollywood. The 1975 hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter, Meatloaf, Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple – Brad and Janet – and the film's creator Richard O'Brien as Riff Raff. The film has become one of the longest weekly showing movies in the world. The 2023 National Tour stop gives Baltimore-area fans the chance to experience in-person this very special interactive sensation.

 

Nothing beats a Rocky Horror screening where you can jump up and dance to the time warp in this live, interactive experience. It's a one-of-a-kind "happening." Come up to the lab and see what's on the slab!

 

The Rocky Horror Picture Show's National Tour is produced by The Stander Group.

 

For More Information About the Tour, visit The Stander Group at TheStanderGroup.com. For tickets to Baltimore's showing, visit Ticketmaster.com.




RELATED STORIES - Baltimore

1
Review: NEIL SIMONS THE DINNER PARTY Explores Relationships at Cockpit In Court Photo
Review: NEIL SIMON'S THE DINNER PARTY Explores Relationships at Cockpit In Court

Cockpit In Court at CCBC presents THE DINNER PARTY, by Neil Simon. With 30+ Neil Simon plays to consider, THE DINNER PARTY is an unconventional choice. It’s not funny-funny, as one who is only passingly familiar with Neil Simon’s work, might expect, so it’s less often produced; consider it an opportunity to see something one hasn’t seen before.

2
Maryland Ensemble Theatre Launches New Pre-Professional Program Photo
Maryland Ensemble Theatre Launches New Pre-Professional Program

Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) has unveiled its newest program, 'The Teen Ensemble,' a pre-professional theatrical experience specially designed for aspiring young performers. This innovative initiative aims to nurture and cultivate the talents of young artists through a series of rehearsals, show-stopping performances, Ensemble School courses, and master classes.

3
Tickets For STOMP at The Hippodrome Go On Sale Today Photo
Tickets For STOMP at The Hippodrome Go On Sale Today

STOMP, the international percussion sensation, returns to the historic Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center April 26-27, 2024. From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, STOMP has grown into an international sensation over the past 28 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 26 million people.

4
Free Shakespeare in the Park Festival Returns to Western Maryland Photo
Free Shakespeare in the Park Festival Returns to Western Maryland

Discover the Cumberland Theatre's free Shakespeare in the Park festival in Western Maryland. Enjoy a month-long celebration of Shakespearean works, including a unique outdoor production of Taming of the Shrew.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive Video: First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence Video Exclusive Video: First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut Video
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

Baltimore SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 42nd Street
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (7/19-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Doll's House
Everyman Theatre (9/03-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rockville Little Theatre presents "Communicating Doors"
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Boundary
Submersive Productions (9/01-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound of Music
The Scott Center for the Fine & Performing Arts (8/11-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Liar
Classic Theatre of Maryland (5/16-8/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
The Beth Tfiloh Community Theatre (8/20-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Few Good Men
The Cumberland Theatre (9/07-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Night For Baltimore
Everyman Theatre (9/30-9/30)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fela!
Olney Theatre Center (7/07-8/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You