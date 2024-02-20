The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre's 30th Season Continues With DIANA THE MUSICAL

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre's 30th Anniversary Season will continue this spring with the regional theatre premiere of Diana – The Musical.

In the show, it's 1981 and the world is hungry for a royal wedding — but is the 20-year-old bride prepared for what comes after? Following her storybook union, Princess Diana faces a distant husband, an unmovable monarchy, and overwhelming media scrutiny. But her modern perspective and remarkable compassion galvanizes a nation, even as it threatens the royal family's hold on England.

The life of Diana Spencer is quite possibly the most storied of modern times. One of a part-time kindergarten teacher who would become, arguably, the most famous woman in the world. A real life fairytale that ended with tragedy.

Though countless books have been written about the late princess and a number of film and television shows have been produced chronicling her life, Diana is the first Broadway musical to bring her rise from relative obscurity to worldwide fame to life on the stage. The musical premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse in California in February 2019 with an eye toward a Broadway run. After the limited West Coast run was extended twice, following additional workshopping, the show began previews at Broadway's Longacre Theatre on March 2, 2020. Ten days later, the show was suspended due to the Covid pandemic.

One year after the show was supposed to open, on March 30, 2021, it was announced that the production would resume later that year in December. However, a filmed version of the production was released on Netflix before it returned to the stage. The Broadway production, directed by Christopher Ashley and starring Jeanna de Waal as Diana and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth, received four Drama Desk Award nominations including one for Outstanding Actress in a Musical for de Waal.

Way Off Broadway's regional premiere production is led by Lizzie Bartlett in the title role. Bartlett returns to the WOB stage after first appearing at the theatre during the 2022 Season in another premiere production where she played Elly May Clampett in The Beverly Hillbillies – The Musical. Joining her as the British Royal family are Shane Lowry as Prince Charles and Anna Phillips-Brown as Queen Elizabeth. Both of whom are making their Way Off Broadway debuts.

Joining the trio on stage will be Katie Bellingham, MacKenzie Brannen, Bob Gudauskas, Austin Ianneo, Steve Steele, Jordan B. Stocksdale, Melissa Valdivia, and Laura Walling. The show will also feature Amy Cajigas as Sarah Spencer, Kyle Donovan as James Hewitt, Jonah Milam as Andrew Morton, and Wil Spaeth as Andrew Parker-Bowles. Completing the well-known love triangle in which Diana and Charles found themselves will be Megan Elizabeth West as Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Diana has a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, with music and lyrics by David Bryan. Way Off Broadway's production is under the direction of the theatre's executive producer, Bill Kiska, with choreography by Dee Buchanan and music direction by Tina Marie Bruley.

Diana runs March 23rd through May 18th, with performances are every Friday and Saturday evening, and matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sunday of each month. A special matinee has been added on Sunday, May 12th for Mother's Day. Tickets on Friday evenings are $56; Saturday evenings are $60; and Sunday afternoons are $59 per person. Tickets may be purchased by calling the theatre's Box Office at (301) 662-6600. A specific Performance Calendar can be found on the theatre's website at www.wayoffbroadway.com.

Opening night on Saturday, March 23rd will also serve as the official anniversary celebration of the theatre, during which Way Off Broadway's thirty seasons of bringing live theatre to the mid-Maryland region will be commemorated.

To learn more about Diana, or any of the shows in Way Off Broadway's 30th Anniversary Season including Tootsie, Anastasia, or Christmas Chronicles, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.