The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre Opens Summer Theatre Camp Registration

Registration has begun at The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre for its 2024 Summer Theatre Camp which will begin on July 22nd.

For over 20 years, Way Off Broadway has been offering budding young actors and actresses the opportunity to hone their craft during the theatre's annual summer camp. These camps focus on all aspects of musical theatre through vocal music, acting exercises, and basic choreography as students rehearse for a full musical production at the end of the session.

This year's camp will be held July 22nd – August 1st from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday – Thursday. Camp is open to students ages 9 and older. Registration is $500 per student. Instructors for Way Off Broadway's 2024 Summer Theatre camp will once again be Bill Kiska, the theatre's Executive Producer, and Megan Elizabeth West, one of Way Off Broadway's performers and music directors.

For its theatrical production this summer, the camp will be presenting Legally Blonde, JR. Adapted from the hit movie and award-winning Broadway musical, Harvard's beloved blonde takes the stage by glittery pink storm in this fun and upbeat stage show. Legally Blonde, JR. follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. When Elle's boyfriend, Warner, dumps her and heads to Harvard, claiming she's not "serious" enough, Elle takes matters into her own hands, crafting a showy song-and-dance personal essay and charming her way into law school. Befriending classmate, Emmett, and spunky hairdresser, Paulette, along the way, Elle finds that books and looks aren't mutually exclusive. As Elle begins outsmarting her peers, she realizes that law may be her natural calling after all.

Registration is limited and being done on a first-come, first-serve basis. For complete details about this year's camp, including registration information, visit the theatre's website at www.wayoffbroadway.com.