The Strand Theater Company Announces Season 14 - A Woman's Place Is Everywhere!
The season includes Blood Countess, A Civil War Christmas: An American Musical Celebration, Mary-Kate Olsen is in Love and more!
The Strand Theater Company has announced its 14th consecutive season as the only brick-and-mortar company in Baltimore dedicated exclusively to celebrating women's diverse voices and perspectives.
"As we roll into the end of the summer of 2021, we're delighted to bring you a new season of live theater that pushes boundaries, celebrates diversity, and proves, unequivocally, that A Woman's Place is Everywhere. -says the Strand Associate Artistic Director, Erin Riley. "A combination of new work and published pieces, Strand Theater Company has chosen five projects by women playwrights that touch on subjects ranging from the first documented woman serial killer to a slave's trek to freedom, the Olsen twins as relationship gurus and a mom who just so happens to be a real, live superhero, plus an opportunity for the untold stories of AAPI women to be told." - continues Riley "I couldn't be more excited for this slate of shows and the group of immensely talented women artists who are leading the charge in the director's chairs! Season 14 is a celebration of being back in our space and we can't wait to share space with you once again."
Season 14 Lineup:
Blood Countess
By Kelleen Conway Blanchard
Directed by Erin Riley
10/22 - 11/6, 2021
A Civil War Christmas: An American Musical Celebration
By Paula Vogel
Directed by Caitlin Bouxsein
12/3-12/19, 2021
Mary-Kate Olsen is in Love
By Mallery Avidon
Directed by Emily Hall
2/11-2/27, 2022
Black Super Hero Magic Mama
By Inda Craig-Galvan
Directed by Aladrian C. Wetzel
3/25 - 4/10, 2022
AAPI Women's Voices Theater Festival
Collaboration with Asian Pasifika Arts Collective (APAC)
5/6 - 5/22, 2022
More information about the shows: www.strand-theater.org
Ticket Prices: General Admission - $20, Student/Senior/Artist - $10