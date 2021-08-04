The Strand Theater Company Announces Season 14 - A Woman's Place Is Everywhere!

The Strand Theater Company has announced its 14th consecutive season as the only brick-and-mortar company in Baltimore dedicated exclusively to celebrating women's diverse voices and perspectives.

"As we roll into the end of the summer of 2021, we're delighted to bring you a new season of live theater that pushes boundaries, celebrates diversity, and proves, unequivocally, that A Woman's Place is Everywhere. -says the Strand Associate Artistic Director, Erin Riley. "A combination of new work and published pieces, Strand Theater Company has chosen five projects by women playwrights that touch on subjects ranging from the first documented woman serial killer to a slave's trek to freedom, the Olsen twins as relationship gurus and a mom who just so happens to be a real, live superhero, plus an opportunity for the untold stories of AAPI women to be told." - continues Riley "I couldn't be more excited for this slate of shows and the group of immensely talented women artists who are leading the charge in the director's chairs! Season 14 is a celebration of being back in our space and we can't wait to share space with you once again."

Season 14 Lineup:

Blood Countess

By Kelleen Conway Blanchard

Directed by Erin Riley

10/22 - 11/6, 2021

A Civil War Christmas: An American Musical Celebration

By Paula Vogel

Directed by Caitlin Bouxsein

12/3-12/19, 2021

Mary-Kate Olsen is in Love

By Mallery Avidon

Directed by Emily Hall

2/11-2/27, 2022

Black Super Hero Magic Mama

By Inda Craig-Galvan

Directed by Aladrian C. Wetzel

3/25 - 4/10, 2022

AAPI Women's Voices Theater Festival

Collaboration with Asian Pasifika Arts Collective (APAC)

5/6 - 5/22, 2022

More information about the shows: www.strand-theater.org

Ticket Prices: General Admission - $20, Student/Senior/Artist - $10