The Heritage Players Inc. and The Baltimore Theatre Collective Announce Merger

The company hopes to entertain, educate, & enliven through the theatrical arts and work to make this world a better place in the process.

Oct. 17, 2022  

The newly-formed Maryland Theatre Collective has announced a historic merging of two theatrical entities of the greater Baltimore region: The Heritage Players, Inc. (founded in 1975) and The Baltimore Theatre Collective (founded in 2012).

The mission of the Maryland Theatre Collective will be to carry forward the fundamental principles of both The Heritage Players and Baltimore Theatre Collective in a unique & flourishing partnership of organizations. These include not only a commitment to high quality theatrical experiences for company members and audiences alike, but also a continued commitment to philanthropy, charity, and the expansion of our spectacular theatrical community in the DMV! The company hopes to entertain, educate, & enliven through the theatrical arts and work to make this world a better place in the process.

This decision has come after much careful deliberation and consideration of all the many changes these companies have undergone in the last few years. This momentous partnership will allow both companies to create even more opportunities for community building, educational programs, and a regional presence. Rest assured, though the names of these two organizations are changing, the heart and the history remain the same. The Maryland Theatre Collective will retain and continue to build upon the currently existing history of both organizations in a fully digital archive.

This platform will celebrate the wonderful memories that have been created and will feature photos, historical documents, and a record of the many dazzling productions through the years. The previously scheduled programming for both organizations will now come together as one and move forward as intended, commencing with Freaky Friday the Musical at the Chesapeake Arts Center! A full season announcement will be posted in the coming months.

This moment in time is not to mark an end, but rather a beautiful new beginning - bringing the best of our community together, giving it room to grow, and helping it to flourish. We certainly hope you will consider being part of the excitement with us and continuing in the traditions set forth by our predecessors. We can't wait to share more plans in the coming weeks & months, and as always, we look forward to seeing you at the theater soon!


