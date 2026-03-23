THE HEIDI CHRONICLES Will Open at Vagabond Players This April

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Before hashtags and headlines, there was Heidi—searching for connection, purpose and a place in a rapidly changing world. This spring, Vagabond Players brings Wendy Wasserstein's THE HEIDI CHRONICLES to the stage, directed by Lee Conderacci in her Vagabond Players debut.

In this sparkling and oh so relevant comedy, art historian Heidi Holland and her friends travel from the 1960s through the 1980s making life-changing choices relating to dating, mating and career paths. Will the brilliant and perceptive Heidi find the partner of her dreams? Do “women's libbers” consider Heidi's decision about having a child to be a betrayal? Can Heidi attain the fulfillment that she—and millions of other women—fought for?

Winner of both the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play, The Heidi Chronicles remains a sharp, insightful and deeply relatable look at friendship, feminism and the search for meaning and continues to serve as a reminder of what's been accomplished and how much remains to be achieved.

THE HEIDI CHRONICLES runs April 10 – May 3, 2026, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. And check out a special “Thursdays on Broadway” performance April 30 at 8 p.m. when all tickets are just $12.