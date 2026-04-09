THE CHRISTIANS To Be Presented At CCBC Catonsville

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Community College of Baltimore County Performing Arts will present THE CHRISTIANS by Lucas Hnath from April 23–27 at the Center for the Arts Theatre at CCBC Catonsville, located at 800 South Rolling Road in Baltimore County, Maryland.

The play follows Pastor Paul, who has built a megachurch congregation over two decades. When he announces a significant shift in church doctrine, the decision begins to divide both his congregation and his family. The work explores themes of faith, community, and ideological conflict.

Performance times are scheduled for April 23 at 11:10 a.m.; April 24 and 25 at 7:00 p.m.; April 26 at 3:00 p.m. (American Sign Language interpreted); and April 27 at 10:00 a.m.

The production is directed by Damon Krometis, with scenic and lighting design and technical direction by G. Maurice “Moe” Conn, costume design by Sharlene Clinton, and sound and projection design by MaeAnn Ross. Jacinda Pintuck serves as stage manager, with Daisy Mears as assistant stage manager and Elliott Chenoweth as assistant director. Julie Lewis is the production coordinator.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are $15 for general admission; $10 for students, seniors, and CCBC faculty and staff; and free for currently enrolled CCBC students with ID. Baltimore County Public Schools teachers may attend free with a valid BCPS teacher ID. Group discounts are available, and middle and high school student groups may attend free.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 443-840-2787, online at www.ccbctickets.com, or at the door one hour prior to performances.