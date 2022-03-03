Strand Theater Company to Stage Regional Premiere of BLACK SUPER HERO MAGIC MAMA

The Strand Theater Company will continue its 14th consecutive season as Baltimore's women-centric company with a regional premiere of Black Super Hero Magic Mama by Inda Craig-Galvan. Directed by Aladiran Wetzel. Assistant Directed by Sadia Alaio.

Sabrina Jackson cannot cope with the death of her son by a white cop. Rather than herald the Black Lives Matter movement, Sabrina retreats inward, living out a comic book superhero fantasy, played out on stage. The greatest superpower is a mother's love. In a comic book world from the mind of a 14-year-old boy, Sabrina becomes superhero Maasai Angel to take on her arch villains. Enter Lady Vulture, Human Hyena and more. Compared to the pain of her real world, this battle is child's play.

"Craig-Galvan's extraordinary play is a candid, fantastical look into the mind of a mother of a Black son, and the ways we, as humans, cope with love and loss in a hostile landscape", says the Strand Associate Artistic Director, Erin Riley. "This unique, often funny, and positively heart wrenching production is reflective of the Strand mission to produce art that is both challenging and provocative - adding our support to the conversation surrounding racially fueled gun violence in America."

The cast features Nikki Scroggins, Tyrel Brown, Kayla Manigault, Karen Li, Omololu Collins, Rysheem, McGirt, Isaiah Harvey, and Alexander Scally.

Black Super Hero Magic Mama (live) opens on Friday, March 25, 2022 and runs through Sunday, April 10. Thursday-Saturday performances start at 8pm, Sunday matinees start at 2pm. Tickets are $20 General Admission, $10 for students, seniors and artists. All performances take place at 5426 Harford Rd. Baltimore MD 21214. Mask wearing is required for attendance. For tickets, click here.

About the Playwright

Inda Craig-Galván writes stuff - mostly plays and TV. Her work often explores intra-racial conflicts and politics within the African-American community. Grounded in reality with a touch of magical realism that f-cks with time & memories.

Inda's currently developing new works of theatre on commission with Primary Stages, Company One, and The Old Globe.

Produced plays include Black Super Hero Magic Mama (Geffen Playhouse, Los Angeles) and I Go Somewhere Else (Playwrights' Arena, Los Angeles). Inda is the recipient of the Kesselring Prize, Jeffry Melnick New Playwright Award, Blue Ink Playwriting Prize, Jane Chambers Student Award for Feminist Playwriting, and Stage Raw Best Playwright Award. Inda's plays have been included on the Kilroys List and Steppenwolf Theatre's The Mix.

Inda has developed & presented work at Ojai Playwrights Conference, Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, Oregon Shakespeare Festival's Black Swan Lab, The Old Globe Powers New Voices Festival, Kitchen Dog Theatre New Works Festival, Black & Latino Playwrights Conference, WomenWorks, Humanitas, Chalk Repertory Theatre, Skylight Theatre, San Francisco Playhouse, Trustus Theatre Playwrights Festival, Lorraine Hansberry Theatre, Intiman, and others.

On the TV side, Inda is a writer on the new JJ Abrams series Demimonde (HBO), and previously wrote on Happy Face, How to Get Away with Murder, and The Rookie.

MFA in Theatre: Dramatic Writing, University of Southern California.

The Strand Theater Company champions challenging and provocative theater that especially celebrates women's diverse voices and perspectives while bringing together the creative talents of all genders as artists, technicians, and administrators. We invite patrons to experience some of the region's best contemporary and reinterpreted works for the stage in our intimate North-East Baltimore theater.

Since launching in 2007, the Strand has presented over 60 full-length plays, including 17 World Premieres; offered 75% of the artistic positions on its productions-as playwrights, directors, designers, stage managers, and actors-to women; provided affordable theater space to many organizations and independent artists; and is an active of the Hamilton-Lauraville Main Street small business community.

In August 2011, the Strand was honored as one of Baltimore magazine's "Top 5 Baltimore Theaters," along with CENTERSTAGE, Everyman, the Hippodrome, and Single Carrot. To learn more about the Strand Theater Company, visit www.strand-theater.org.

Photo Credits: Courtesy of the Strand Theater website.