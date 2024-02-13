Spotlight: PAUL SHAFFER IN CONCERT at Live Arts Maryland

Witness the genius of Paul Shaffer as he takes the stage, bringing decades of musical mastery to life. From his iconic role as the bandleader on The Late Show with David Letterman to collaborating with music legends, Paul Shaffer is a living legend in the world of entertainment.

Immerse yourself in a diverse musical journey spanning the genres of rock, blues, jazz, and everything in between. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the magic of Paul Shaffer, this concert promises an evening of joy, nostalgia, and incredible musical artistry, all to support Live Arts Maryland. Secure your tickets now for a night filled with unforgettable performances, soul-stirring collaborations with The Annapolis Chamber Orchestra, and musical surprises that will leave you speechless.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Paul Shaffer live! Gather your friends and family for a musical celebration that will resonate in your hearts long after the final note. 100% of the net funds from this event will directly support the programs and performances of Live Arts Maryland.

TICKET DISCOUNTS! Student tickets are $25! BAND – For Tier A Seats (those in red), use this code to drop the price to $74 PIANO – For Tier B Seats (those in yellow), use this code to drop the price to $64 MUSICIAN – If you are a musician, please use this code for 50% off! Have questions or want more information? Please call Anna in our box office at (443) 771-5198.