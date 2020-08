Single Carrot Theatre Presents WE BROKE UP at the 2020 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival

The Festival takes place Tuesday, Sept. 15 – Saturday, Sept. 26.

Missed out on Single Carrot Theatre's latest virtual live show? we broke up. will perform again at the 2020 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival (Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Saturday, Sept. 26) throughout the 12-day festival. Tickets are now on sale for $15 at rochesterfringe.com, where more information is available.

In order to keep their community engaged and connected in the time of Social Distancing, Single Carrot Theatre has partnered with local Baltimore playwright DJ Hills to create we broke up., an experiential, digital performance. Artistic Director, Genevieve de Mahy stated, "so many of us artists are working to find ways to continue engagement with people and sharing things that can bring joy during this unprecedented time. We are thrilled by the idea of actually making something that is built for a livestream medium, but is also theatrical. We are building something that can bring into people's homes the things they love about theatre; feeling connected, being a part of the action, and most importantly being present with a community."

we broke up. follows two internet personalities as they expose the details of their recent break up live. This piece explores the world of social media celebrities, challenges our culture's addictive consumption of strangers' private lives, and reveals that the distance between genuine vulnerability and performative pain is greater that between one's face and their computer screen. This is the first time playwright DJ Hills (they/he) has worked in the digital realm. About we broke up. they stated "i guess it's weird to say that we broke up. is the 45 minute lifespan of the bastard child of my utter confusion about YouTube celebrities and some pent up grief over losing three family members in the span of two and a half years but, like, saying anything is a meditation on anything, especially the inherent tension between performance and genuine emotion in the age of social media, makes me sound like an asshat. anyway @noahcyrus if you're reading this, i'm sorry i showed everyone in the cast and crew the video of you going live on ig after lil xan dumped you.... and i'm sorry for reminding everyone about it now. (your ep was pretty good). x, deej"

Tickets are $15, on sale now and can be found at rochesterfringe.com

Tuesday, 9/15 @ 8:45pm

Wednesday, 9/16 @ 8:45pm

Friday, 9/18 @ 8:00pm

Saturday, 9/19 @ 6:00pm

Since its debut in 2012, the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival has become one of the most successful fringe festivals in the U.S., as well as the largest multi-arts festival in New York State. The 2019 Fringe attracted more than 100,000 attendees to over 665 performances and events - of which 219 were free of charge - in 25+ downtown venues. Due to COVID-19-related health and safety regulations, 2020's 12-day festival will be a virtual, online one. It will feature an open-access portion submitted by artists, as well as some safely-enjoyed headline shows curated by the Fringe. The non-profit organization's overarching mission is to provide a platform for artists to share their ideas and develop their skills, as well as to make arts readily accessible to audiences, while stimulating downtown Rochester both culturally and economically

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You