Screening of Film THE REST I MAKE UP, Plus a Live Performance, Comes to Baltimore

A screening of the film THE REST I MAKE UP, celebrating the life and work of Cuban-American avant-garde playwright, Maria Irene Fornes, is coming to Baltimore on June 5 at 7:30 pm.

The event will also feature a theatre performance. It will take place at Creative Alliance at the Patterson, 3134 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224.

Maria Irene Fornes is one of America's greatest playwrights and most influential teachers, but many know her only as the ex-lover of writer and social critic Susan Sontag. At the vanguard of the nascent Off-Off Broadway experimental theater movement in NYC, the visionary Cuban-American dramatist constructed astonishing worlds onstage, writing over 40 plays and winning nine Obie Awards. When she gradually stops writing due to dementia, an unexpected friendship with filmmaker Michelle Memran reignites her spontaneous creative spirit and triggers a decade-long collaboration that picks up where the pen left off. What began as an accidental collaboration becomes a story of love, creativity, and connection that persists even in the face of forgetting.

In partnership with the Fells Point Corner Theater, we will be presenting a short performance from Fornes's play "Mud" before the film. This performance is directed by Justin Lawson Isett and features performances by Molly Margulies, Trevor Wilhelms, and Lance Bankerd. "Mud" is an exploration of humanity's darker side, following Mae (Margulies) as she attempts to escape brutal poverty through education.

