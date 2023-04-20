Rep Stage Presents William Finn's FALSETTOS, April 27- May 14

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The production is directed and choreographed by Rep Stage Producing Artistic Director Joseph W. Ritsch, with musical direction by Tiffany Underwood Holmes.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Rep Stage, Howard Community College's (HCC) professional regional theatre, presents "Falsettos" with music and lyrics by William Finn and book by William Finn & James Lapine. The production is directed and choreographed by Rep Stage Producing Artistic Director Joseph W. Ritsch, with musical direction by Tiffany Underwood Holmes.


William Finn and James Lapine's groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical "Falsettos" revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, his lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. It's a hilarious, achingly poignant, and utterly unique look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family, a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories, and how we all learn to grow up and face the future with love and dignity.

"As you can imagine, this production is filled with mixed emotions; 'Falsettos' being the final production of Rep Stage's 29-year history, but also to have the gift of being immersed in one of my all-time favorite musicals," says Producing Artistic Director Joseph W. Ritsch. "It's very much a full-circle moment as we produced 'Falsettos' in our very first season here at Rep Stage and I cannot wait for our audiences to revisit this deeply moving and entertaining piece."

"Falsettos" premiered on Broadway in 1992 and was nominated for seven Tony Awards, winning for Best Book and Best Original Score. The musical was revived on Broadway in 2016 and was filmed and adapted for the PBS Live from Lincoln Center television series. The revival was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical. Other revivals include tours in Australia and the United Kingdom. Finn and Lapine combined "March of the Falsettos" and "Falsettoland" to form the full-length "Falsettos," slightly altering them to form a "more unified, more thematically consistent" musical. The musical was praised by critics for its melodic compositions, humor, character development, and positive portrayal of non-traditional family structures.

Tickets for "Falsettos" are $40 for general admission and $35 for seniors and military. The production is in The Rouse Company Foundation Studio Theatre at the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center on HCC's campus, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Maryland.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.repstage.org, or call the Horowitz Center Box Office at 443-518-1500 ext. 0. The box office is open Wednesdays through Fridays, 12 - 4 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to performance times.


The press performance is Saturday, April 29 at 8 p.m. For press reservations, contact Grace Anastasiadis in the Office of Public Relations and Marketing at 443-518-4252, or email ganastasiadis@howardcc.edu.




Highwire Improv Launches Education Program This May Photo
Highwire Improv Launches Education Program This May
Highwire Improv has announced its first in-person classes, opening a new chapter for the Baltimore comedy community. Founded in August 2020, Highwire has produced popular improv shows across Baltimore and established itself as a global leader in online comedy. The addition of both intro and advanced classes adds to the organization's growing influence in the area.
BlackRock Presents Its First Produced Theatrical Show DREAMGIRLS Photo
BlackRock Presents Its First Produced Theatrical Show DREAMGIRLS
BlackRock Center for the Arts produces its first-ever theatrical production, Dreamgirls, directed by Artistic Director, Kelly Chauncey. Dreamgirls runs from April 28, 2023, to May 7, 2023.  
THE LADY WAS A GENLTEMAN Comes to The Strand Theater Photo
THE LADY WAS A GENLTEMAN Comes to The Strand Theater
The Strand Theater Company continues its 15th Anniversary Season as Baltimore's women-centric company with the production of The Lady Was a Gentleman by Barbara Kahn. Directed by Emma Hooks.
Review: GREASE at Tobys Is Slick Production Photo
Review: GREASE at Toby's Is Slick Production
GREASE, a perennial favorite for theaters and theater-goers, is quite the crowd-pleaser at Toby's Dinner Theater in Columbia, Maryland. It's full of fun songs you already know, excellent dancing and a tiny bit of plot. The cast is excellent and the staging is lively. It has many elements in common with the movie, but a PG rating isn't one of them.

Bach In Baltimore Performs Rare Gems From Saint-Saëns, Gabrieli, And MoreBach In Baltimore Performs Rare Gems From Saint-Saëns, Gabrieli, And More
April 14, 2023

Bach in Baltimore performs a Dynamic Brass and Organ concert on Sunday, April 16 at 4 pm at the Church of the Redeemer, located at 5603 N.
