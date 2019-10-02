Rapid Lemon Productions Presents PROXY

Rapid Lemon Productions concludes its 2019 "Season of Belief" with Proxy, appearing at Theatre Project October 11-20, 2019. Press availability October 10 and 11 at 8:00pm.

Artificial Intelligence, genuine grief, and a patchwork family. When we die, who cares for those we leave behind?

T.P. Huth (Variations on Myth) directs this world premiere: Nell Quinn-Gibney's second (Variations on Sacrifice) with Rapid Lemon Productions, and Alex Reeves' first.

Performances:

8:00pm October 11, 12, 14, 17, 18, 19. 3:00pm October 13, 20.

Tickets $20 cash, $21 credit/debit. "Industry Night" October 14 tickets $10 (cash only). Baltimore Theatre Project, 45 W. Preston St., Baltimore, MD 21201.

Phone (410) 752-8558. Online: www.theatreproject.org/proxy.





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You