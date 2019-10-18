Olney Theatre Launches Vanguard Arts Fund Workshops

Thanks to an endowment gift from the Eugene B. Casey Foundation, Olney Theatre Center announces the launch of its Vanguard Arts Fund to support collaboratively-developed new works. Starting in the 2019-20 season, the Fund will support an annual series of developmental workshops that push the boundaries of the theater form and bring together exceptional artists from around the region and around the world.

Projects selected for the inaugural year of the Fund are A.D. 16, created by playwright Bekah Brunstetter, composer/screenwriter Cinco Paul, and director Stephen Brackett; OKUNI, created by playwright Naomi Iizuka, composer Paul Hodges and director Lisa Portes; and RAFIQ, created by playwright Joe Calarco, performer and educator Mohamad Alrefai, and director Kholoud Sawaf.





