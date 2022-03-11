Olney Theatre Center's New Musical A.D. 16 Now Available for Streaming

Olney Theatre Center is making a recorded video of a live performance of A.D. 16 (book by Bekah Brunstetter; music, lyrics and story by Cinco Paul; directed by Stephen Brackett) available for online viewing between March 16 -20, 2022. The dates correspond with the final extension week of the in-person run, which closes on Sunday, March 20.

A limited number of available online viewing slots will be put on sale at noon on Wednesday, March 16 via Olney Theatre's website at: olneytheatre.org/streamAD16. The stream costs $45 per household, and patrons will have 24 hours from the time of purchase for one complete viewing of the video, which will require the creation of an Olney Theatre Center account.

Said Joshua Ford, Olney Theatre's director of marketing and communications, "We opened this show just as the Omicron wave was peaking, so some people who might have seen it chose to stay away. Even though we've been able to extend and play to full houses the last few weeks, we know that there are people out there in our community who just aren't quite ready to come back or have to stay away for health reasons. So this makes the show accessible for them, as well as for those who might be interested but right now can't afford to spend $200 minimum for a family of four to see a show. We are incredibly grateful to the artistic team and their associated unions who worked with us to make this possible."

The digital screening opportunity comes on the heels of universally positive reviews. This is the most successful new musical the theatre has ever produced.