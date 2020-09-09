Olney Theatre Center to Stream THE HUMANS

The production is available for $35 through October 4.

Olney Theatre Center, recipient of 27 nominations for the 2020 Helen Hayes Awards, tonight is releasing a specially filmed version of The Humans by Stephen Karam and directed by Aaron Posner. Originally scheduled to run during the 2019-2020 Season, the physical production was permanently shelved this summer when the COVID-19 pandemic would not relent. However, the decision was made to create a unique version of the family dramedy from quarantine, filmed with the actors in six different locations. That version is available for streaming via the Olney Theatre Center website for $35 through October 4. Review codes are available upon request. Visit: olneytheatre.org/thehumans

Says Jason Loewith, Artistic Director of Olney Theatre Center, "When in June it became clear we wouldn't be able to mount the live production, we tore the scenery down and threw it in the dumpster. But we decided to use some of the Paycheck Protection Funds we received to pay the team to rehearse for two more weeks to create this unique virtual production of the play."

On obtaining the rights to stream the production, Loewith said, "I extend my humble gratitude to playwright Stephen Karam, who has allowed this production to go forward virtually. Playwrights are rightfully protective of letting their work appear in the unguarded, often-unticketed wilds of the internet. I hope our efforts here reward his trust in us. I think what convinced Stephen to grant permission, finally, was the deal we offered the actors' union. For every week we stream The Humans, Olney Theatre Center is contributing to the health funds on behalf of the actors.

About the production he says, "There are moments in Stephen Karam's play that feel so utterly of the moment it's hard to believe he didn't write it at the start of the pandemic. Financial insecurity and financial inequity? Check. Nightmares and the terrifying unknown lurking just beyond the walls of our homes? Sounds awfully familiar. Families clinging together to combat near-inescapable anxiety? You bet. If the "drama" parts of Karam's comedy-drama resonate more forcefully today, who should be surprised? It's 2020, and The Humans is a play about a middle-class family navigating our fearful world. When Momo, the family's dementia-addled grandmother, suddenly blurts out, "You can never come back you can never come back you can never come back...", I used to think it was just a colorful playwright's flourish. Six months into the pandemic, I'm shattered by it."

The Humans tells the story of the Blakes, a middle-class American family celebrating a most unusual Thanksgiving. This year, they gather in New York City at youngest daughter Brigid's Chinatown apartment - a basement duplex that would feel like a bargain if not for the lack of sunlight and the sudden, unexplained, loud noises coming from upstairs. Normally they celebrate in Scranton, but the break with tradition is just one of many disruptions with which they're forced to contend. Stephen Karam's brilliant play delivers both the warm comfort of family and thoroughly modern anxiety about what's on the other side of the wall.

The ensemble consists of some of DC's finest actors. Dani Stoller (The Crucible) plays Brigid, the youngest daughter, who is hosting the meal with her boyfriend Richard, played by Jonathan Raviv (The Band's Visit). Mitchell Hébert (Cabaret) is Erik, the father of the tribe, harboring his own secrets, and Sherri L. Edelen (How to Succeed...)is his wife Deirdre, who often serves as the target of her children's teasing. Kimberly Gilbert, (Harper in the 2016 Angels in America co-production with Round House Theatre) as Aimee, the elder Blake daughter suffering from a variety of personal, professional, and physical ailments. The family unit is completed by Catie Flye, making her first OTC appearance in years, as Momo, the wheelchair-bound grandmother, mumbling through a haze of dementia.

Posner's creative team includes Paige Hathaway (Set Design), whose model of the originally designed (and 75% built) set serves as the backdrop for the production. Other OTC veterans include Max Doolittle (Lighting Design), and Sarah O'Halloran (Sound Design) whose work became even more crucial to the production. Kelsey Hunt (Costume Design) makes her OTC debut along with Stage Manager Tashiana Quiñones. Emily Jerison joined the team when it entered the virtual realm as Video Editor.

