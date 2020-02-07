Olney Theatre Center Adds Limited Run Of 2 PIANOS, 4 HANDS

The comedy 2 Pianos 4 Hands has been added to the current Olney Theatre Center schedule as a special event for a limited run on the Historic Stage, May 8 - 24, 2020. Written and originally performed by Ted Dykstra and Richard Greenblatt; Jefferson McDonald and Matt McGloin take the stage for this production to portray Ted and Richard from their very first piano lessons as they strive to become professional concert pianists. Directed by Tom Frey, each actor plays a piano in this comic look at what happens when we chase our dreams and come up short. Tickets are on sale today via olneytheatre.org and the box office (301-924-3400).

A gap in the schedule was created by the temporary closure of the Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab for an 8-month renovation project. Says Artistic Director Jason Loewith, "We've consistently grown our programming since I've been here, and this major redesign of the Lab gave me an opportunity to provide one more chance for our audience to laugh and listen to some great music together. This also provided an opportunity to produce a show on our original 1938 Stage, and 2 Pianos, 4 Hands is really an ideal piece for that space."

In the show we follow concert pianist-wannabees Richard and Ted on their hilarious search for stardom in what the Washington Post calls "a crescendo of pleasure". Watch and listen as they play two matching baby grands onstage, from Beethoven to Billy Joel, tormented by pushy parents, an eccentric parade of teachers and especially each other. This one-of-a-kind comedy pulses with the agony and ecstasy that comes from a life devoted to music. Anyone who has ever sat on a piano bench or dreamt of greatness (artistic or otherwise) will laugh along with the duo's warm-hearted tale suffused with a love of music.

Playing Ted, Jefferson McDonald's recent credits include Million Dollar Quartet (Weston Playhouse, Confederation Centre of the Arts, Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre, Mayfield Dinner Theatre, The Forestburgh Playhouse), Avenue Q (Park Playhouse), Period of Adjustment (Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater), Grapes of Wrath (Asolo Repertory Theatre) and Cabaret (Lake Dillon Theatre Company). Classically trained in both music and acting, Jefferson has studied in Moscow (MXAT) and London and holds a Bachelor's of Art from Ithaca College and a Master's of Fine Arts from the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. His new musical Jerry Lee Lewis Versus Jerry Lee Lewis will receive its world premiere this winter at Park Playhouse.

As Richard, Matt McGloin returns to Olney Theatre, where he was previously seen in Misalliance and Cinderella. His off-Broadway credits include The Hello Girls (OCR, Prospect Theatre Company/59E59), Bastard Jones (The Cell), Casablanca Box (HERE Arts), Xanadu (Piper Theatre), as well as workshops and readings with Tectonic Theater Project, Abingdon Theatre, Dixon Place, Ma-Yi and The Lark. Regionally, he has appeared in The Play That Goes Wrong (Repertory Theatre St. Louis); Murder for Two (Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theatre); Beautiful Star (Triad Stage); The Lieutenant of Inishmore (Signature Theatre); As You Like It (Folger Theatre); History on Foot (Ford's Theatre); On the Razzle and A Flea in Her Ear (Constellation Theatre); The Tempest, The Taming of the Shrew, Complete Works of Shakespeare Abridged and Complete History of America Abridged (Virginia Shakespeare Festival); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Maryland Stage Company); and many world premiere plays and musicals at the Kennedy Center. On television, he has appeared in Primal Instinct (Investigation Discovery). Matthew received his Bachelor's of Fine Art from the University of Maryland Baltimore County and works as a teaching artist and burlesque performer.

Sets are designed by Steve Lucas and lights by Doug del Pizzo.

Regular performances are Wednesday-Saturday at 8:00pm; matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 pm; and Wednesday matinees at 2:00 pm on May 13 and May 20.

Tickets begin at $49. Discounts available for groups, seniors, military and students.

For more information, please visit olneytheatre.org.





