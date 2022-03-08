National Women's History Museum To Debut Heritage And Harmony: Her Art, Her Voice Video Series

As part of Women's History Month, the National Women's History Museum (NWHM) is proud to present Heritage and Harmony: Her Art, Her Voice. Created by pianist Donna Weng Friedman, in collaboration with the NWHM, this video series is designed and dedicated to inspiring and empowering school-aged girls of color to find their true voice.

Heritage and Harmony: Her Art, Her Voice spotlights extraordinary women in the arts from diverse backgrounds who are leaders in a wide range of artistic fields and creative endeavors. From Misty Copeland- the first African American principal dancer at the American Ballet Theater - to DJ Perly, the first woman ever to win the US National DJ Championship, these trailblazing women have recorded their unique at-home videos to impart life-affirming stories of heritage, convey their personal challenges and triumphs, and showcase their incredible accomplishments, as they seek to inspire future generations of groundbreaking young women.

Although Heritage and Harmony: Her Art, Her Voice was created to share the history, stories, and accomplishments of extraordinary living female BIPOC/AAPI artists as role models for students, these heartwarming stories, at times shocking but always emotionally uplifting, are here for all to experience, connect with, and enjoy.

"For more than 25 years, the National Women’s History Museum has created innovative virtual experiences for scholars, educators, and supporters of women’s history,” said Jennifer Herrera, NWHM Vice President for External Affairs. “We’re very pleased to partner with Donna Weng Friedman on the Heritage and Harmony: Her Art, Her Voice video series to inspire young women of color to follow their passions and learn from the trailblazing women in the arts who have preceded them."

Heritage and Harmony: Her Art, Her Voice premieres virtually on March 8, 2022. Here is the link: https://www.womenshistory.org/heritage-and-harmony

Featured artists:

• Krystal Joy Brown, Broadway star

• Juju Chang, Emmy award winning journalist

• Misty Copeland, trailblazing prima ballerina

• Paulette Cleghorn, fashion designer extraordinaire

• Donna Weng Friedman, award winning concert pianist, producer

• Kelly Hall-Tompkins, virtuoso violinist

• Indira Mahajan, opera star

• Deborah Paredez, acclaimed poet

• DJ Perly, champion D.J.

• Sarah Sense, unique photo weaving artist, curator

• Denise Silva-Dennis, respected artist, beadwork crafts woman, teacher

• Falu Shah, Grammy nominated singer- song writer

Here's a link to the trailer: https://youtu.be/xe9jpI8Bmc4

More information is available at www.womenshistory.org.