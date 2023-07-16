Maryland Ensemble Theatre to Host MUSICAL BINGO CABARET in August

Each fun-filled evening will include prizes for Bingo game winners as well as a raffle. 

By: Jul. 16, 2023

Recognized as one of Frederick's Top 50 Innovative Businesses, MET will continue to surprise and delight audiences with a unique variety of theatrical experiences and the upcoming Musical Bingo Cabaret is no exception. Each fun-filled evening will include prizes for Bingo game winners as well as a raffle. 

Musical Bingo Cabaret is a creative combination of bingo and performances from some of MET's most cherished talents including MET ensemble members Jennifer Pagano, Jeremy Myers, Karli Cole, Lauren Johnson, Mallorie Stern, Melynda Burdette Wintrol, Molly Parchment, Ray Hatch, and Tori Weaver. Joining the lineup are Anya Randall Nebel (Detroit '67), Gifty Amponsem (South & Saints), James Meech, Kecia Deroly, Matthew Baughman (Angels in America), Nicole Halmos, and Victoria Causey (South & Saints). Accompanist Aaron Thacker will make his MET debut while Producing Artistic Director Tad Janes and Bill Dennison (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley) lead the festivities as the bingo callers.

Singers will be called upon as their piece is selected. Bingo players will then mark the singer and song off of their bingo card. With over forty-five songs in the hopper, each evening promises to give a varied set list. Patrons who wish to improve their odds can purchase additional bingo cards and put their or their MET provided dauber to work while enjoying food and beverage from MET's concession stand including charcuterie trays, candy, chips, beer, wine, hard seltzer, soda, and water. 

Director, Melynda Burdette Wintrol, also MET's Production Manager, calls the event "a captivating symphony of numbers and notes, where every daubed square brings you closer to a melodic triumph… but in all seriousness” she goes on to say, “this event will be a blast, combining fun and games with Frederick's greatest musical theatre talent and a varied repertoire spanning from Hello, Dolly to Dolly Parton and beyond.”

MET's newest fundraiser, Musical Bingo Cabaret will be held on Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5 at 7:30PM in The Frank Greene Stage 2 at MET. Located at 31 W. Patrick St. in Downtown Frederick's Theatre District.  

Tickets or tables may be purchased online at Click Here, by phone at (301) 694-4744, or in person at the MET Box Office. General admission tickets including show ticket, one bingo card, one bingo dauber, and one raffle ticket are available for $40 each. Tables for two ($100) and four ($180) include admittance to the event for your party of two or four respectively as well as one bingo card, one dauber, one raffle ticket, and one concessions voucher (alcoholic beverages excluded) per person. 

Proceeds from the event will benefit Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) who for over 25 years have been producing thought-provoking theatre, fun family entertainment, artist residency programs for public schools, challenging classes and side-splitting comedy. MET is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Should you or your company wish to sponsor the event contact Andrea Baker, Development & Community Outreach Manager
 

ABOUT MARYLAND ENSEMBLE THEATRE (MET)  

Celebrating more than 25 years of artistry and craftsmanship. The premiere producing theater of Frederick, Maryland. MET's mission is to inspire passion for the arts with courageous, relevant, accessible performance and programs that enable people to feel more, think deeper, and laugh longer.




