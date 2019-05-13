Maryland Ensemble Theatre FUNCamp Celebrates 18 Years

For 18 years Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) has provided summer opportunities for young people at FUNCamp! This summer MET's FUNCamp is continuing to show their devotion to bringing creativity, confidence and a sense of accomplishment to the young people of Frederick. With several camps to choose from throughout the summer, young people ages 3 through 16 can spend their vacation-time fully immersed in top-notch performing arts programming at MET's FUNCamp!



Camps:

Creating Theatre Camp

Work alongside theatre professionals and teaching artists during daily instruction in acting voice, movement, make-up design and application, costume set and prop design. Taking all they've learned about the different elements of putting on a performance, your student's experience will culminate in a full-scale, youth-appropriate main stage presentation. Family and friends will see your student's talents and hard work come to life on stage the last day of the session.



The Musical Theatre Project

Students will have the invaluable opportunity to be a part of the musical theatre world by participating as a cast member in a full-scale production of a youth-appropriate main stage musical on the final day of camp. Success is achieved through daily instruction & rehearsal including choreography, singing and acting instruction with support by our educational and technical staff, set & costume designers.



The Performance Project

No script? No problem: Build a show from the ground up! Under the guidance of our seasoned professionals, students in this camp will use MET's ensemble based exercises to take ownership of and create an original theatre piece of their very own. The Performance Project explores acting, voice, movement and playwriting techniques that shape all of MET's original work. This two-week camp culminates in a performance by the young actors on the MET Mainstage for family and friends.



Improv!

Class clowns & wallflowers alike are all welcome! Instruction in basic improv exercises, stand-up comedy techniques and sketch-comedy scene work are all fused to help students learn how to write, create and perform an original student-crafted comedy show...all while building confidence and honing public speaking skills. This 2-week camp culminates in a performance by the young actors in the style of Second City and Saturday Night Live!



The Theatre Tech & Design Project

Do you have a young person who isn't interested in the limelight, but often wonders what happens behind the scenes? This camp will explore all the elements and harness the skills that go together to create stage magic! Students will learn the basics of theatrical design including costume, lighting, sets, and props as well as technical production and stage management. The end of this camp culminates in a "portfolio" sharing for family and friends.



Tiny Stages! Mini Camp

Using creative play, this one-week half-day camp encourages young ones aged 3 to 6 to explore their imaginations through movement, voice, craft activities and more to experience storytelling and the magic of theatre. The young actors will present a mini play each day!



Our Sessions:

Session 1: June 24 - July 6, 10am-3pm, no camp on July 4th; final performance Saturday, July 6th, TBA.

Creating Theatre Camp - Ages 7 through 11

The Musical Theatre Project - Ages 12 through 16

Tiny Stages! Mini Camp - (June 24-28) (9am-12 noon)



Session 2: July 8-19, 10am-3pm; final performance on Friday, July 19th at 3 pm.

The Musical Theatre Project - Ages 7 through 11

The Performance Project - Ages 12 through 16

Tiny Stages! Mini Camp - (July 8-12) (9am-12 noon)



Session 3: July 22 - August 2, 10am-3pm, final performance Friday, August 2nd at 3 pm.

Musical Theatre Project - Ages 7 through 11

Improv! - Ages 12 through 16

Tiny Stages! Mini Camp - (July 22-26) (9am-12 noon)



Session 4: August 5-16, 10am-3pm, final performance Friday, August 16th at 3 pm.

Creating Theatre Camp- Ages 7 through 11

Musical Theatre Project - Ages 12 through 16

Theatre Tech/Design Project - Ages 12 through 16

Tiny Stages! Mini Camp - (August 5-9) (9am-12 noon)



Students will receive a FUNCamp T-shirt (2-week camps only) and camp work packet. Most materials will be provided.

MET's FUNCamp runs all summer long from June 24, 2019, through August 16, 2019. Unless otherwise noted above, camps run Monday through Friday from 10am-3pm. Pricing varies by session - please check the MET website for information. MET's FUNCamp offers a family discount. Additional family members may register at a 10% discount. * No refunds after June 1.

To register, call (301) 694-4744, or go online: www.marylandensemble.org.





