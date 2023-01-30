Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MET Brings Back the Party of the Year With The Glorious Return of RETRO PROM

Retro Prom will feature the musical stylings of DJ Genius of Benefactor Events to dance the night away to, delicious food by The Savory Spoon, and more.

Jan. 30, 2023  

MET Brings Back the Party of the Year With The Glorious Return of RETRO PROM

Amid a celebratory 25th-anniversary MainStage season, MET's resident comedy troupe that started it all, Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) has announced the glorious return of MET's treasured annual fundraiser and the best party of the year, Retro Prom.

Retro Prom will feature the musical stylings of DJ Genius of Benefactor Events to dance the night away to, delicious food by The Savory Spoon, a gift card tree raffle, a silent auction, fun prom photos, a cash bar and a late night pizza party. This sell out event for guests 21 years and older will be held on Saturday, March 18th from 7:00PM - 11:00PM at the William Talley Recreation Center (121 N. Bentz St. Frederick, MD 21701) in Baker Park.

The roaring '20s is this year's Retro Prom theme. Though it is not a requirement that party guests wear a themed outfit it is encouraged that guests dance the night away dressed for prom, all decades of attire welcomed. New to Retro Prom this year is online bidding, which will allow guests to bid from wherever they are on silent auction items, receive outbid notifications, and seamlessly check out at the end of the night. Raffle ticket purchases and donations may also be completed online.

"This event has been postponed the last several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are so thrilled to be bringing it back this March!" Andrea Baker, MET's Development & Community Outreach Manager happily shares. "I'm excited to experience this beloved party that I hear so much about. Everyone is always telling me how fun Retro Prom is and cool everyones' outfits are. Because Lorrie Lee (MET's Special Events Coordinator) will be retiring soon, this Retro Prom is going to be extra special. Lorrie is amazing, and I'm honored to be planning this event with her. If you manage to snag a ticket, then you're going to have a really great time!"

Tickets or tables may be purchased online at www.marylandensemble.org, by phone at (301) 694-4744, or in person at the MET Box Office. Individual tickets are $50 each. Tables are available for guaranteed seating for 4, 8, 10, or 12 attendees. Costs for tables range from $240 - $720 with advanced registration. Tables include a sign with the party's name, guaranteed seating, and a bottle of champagne on ice. There will also be standing high-top tables and limited non-table seating for those purchasing individual tickets only.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) who for over 25 years have been producing thought-provoking theatre, fun family entertainment, artist residency programs for public schools, challenging classes and side-splitting comedy. MET is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Retro Prom is sponsored in part by Parlights, Inc., Benefactor Events, Flying Dog, The Frederick News-Post, and ACNB Bank. Should you or your company wish to sponsor Retro Prom, then please visit the event website to see the list of sponsorship opportunities (including the presenting sponsorship opportunity) or contact Andrea Baker, Development & Community Outreach Manager.




Review: Strange But Relatable JUMP at Everyman Theatre Photo
Review: Strange But Relatable JUMP at Everyman Theatre
Families, sisterly conflicts, alienation from parents, suicidal tendencies, dissociation, nostalgia for childhood mingled with mature reevaluation of it: all these themes and tropes are universal. And audiences of all backgrounds should find this show about them quite relatable, not to mention intriguing.
Photos: Casting And Community Nights Revealed For BCS Presentation Of ArtsCentric Producti Photo
Photos: Casting And Community Nights Revealed For BCS' Presentation Of ArtsCentric Production Of CROWNS
See photos from ArtsCentric’s new production of Regina Taylor’s Crowns, a celebratory musical play in which hats become a springboard for an exploration of Black history and identity.
THE LITTLE MERMAID To Open Off-Broadway At The Players Theatre Photo
THE LITTLE MERMAID To Open Off-Broadway At The Players Theatre
The Little Mermaid the Musical is opening Off-Broadway at the Players Theatre February 25, 2023, bringing to life the undersea adventure of the beloved children's classic by Hans Christian Andersen.
Drag Story Hour and Makeup Workshop Announced as Part of Outreach For KINKY BOOTS at Olney Photo
Drag Story Hour and Makeup Workshop Announced as Part of Outreach For KINKY BOOTS at Olney Theatre Center
Olney Theatre Center has a quartet of programs slated in conjunction with the run of the hit musical Kinky Boots, which begins performances on February 10.

More Hot Stories For You


Family FUN Day Announced At Maryland Ensemble TheatreFamily FUN Day Announced At Maryland Ensemble Theatre
January 30, 2023

MET's popular kid-focused family gathering is a great chance to escape the winter weather with a fun-filled day of free activities in downtown Frederick. Kids of all ages will enjoy arts, crafts, face painting, theatre games and interactive storytelling, photos with superheroes and characters, and dress up!
MET Brings Back the Party of the Year With The Glorious Return of RETRO PROMMET Brings Back the Party of the Year With The Glorious Return of RETRO PROM
January 30, 2023

Amid a celebratory 25th-anniversary MainStage season, MET's resident comedy troupe that started it all, Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) has announced the glorious return of MET's treasured annual fundraiser and the best party of the year, Retro Prom. 
Photos: Casting And Community Nights Revealed For BCS' Presentation Of ArtsCentric Production Of CROWNSPhotos: Casting And Community Nights Revealed For BCS' Presentation Of ArtsCentric Production Of CROWNS
January 26, 2023

See photos from ArtsCentric’s new production of Regina Taylor’s Crowns, a celebratory musical play in which hats become a springboard for an exploration of Black history and identity.
Drag Story Hour and Makeup Workshop Announced as Part of Outreach For KINKY BOOTS at Olney Theatre CenterDrag Story Hour and Makeup Workshop Announced as Part of Outreach For KINKY BOOTS at Olney Theatre Center
January 26, 2023

Olney Theatre Center has a quartet of programs slated in conjunction with the run of the hit musical Kinky Boots, which begins performances on February 10.
Single Carrot Theatre Closes After 15 Years Of Producing Theatre In Baltimore Single Carrot Theatre Closes After 15 Years Of Producing Theatre In Baltimore 
January 25, 2023

After 15 years of producing vibrant, experiential theatre in Baltimore City, Single Carrot announces its intent to permanently close in the spring. In its 15 year history, SCT has mounted over 60 productions; commissioned and developed numerous new works, organized and hosted community events; participated in three international collaborations; taught in classrooms, libraries, and community centers all over the city; fostered meaningful partnerships with artists, community organizers, and service organizations across Baltimore; and touched the lives of tens of thousands of people through theatre. 
share