MET Brings Back the Party of the Year With The Glorious Return of RETRO PROM

Amid a celebratory 25th-anniversary MainStage season, MET's resident comedy troupe that started it all, Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) has announced the glorious return of MET's treasured annual fundraiser and the best party of the year, Retro Prom.

Retro Prom will feature the musical stylings of DJ Genius of Benefactor Events to dance the night away to, delicious food by The Savory Spoon, a gift card tree raffle, a silent auction, fun prom photos, a cash bar and a late night pizza party. This sell out event for guests 21 years and older will be held on Saturday, March 18th from 7:00PM - 11:00PM at the William Talley Recreation Center (121 N. Bentz St. Frederick, MD 21701) in Baker Park.

The roaring '20s is this year's Retro Prom theme. Though it is not a requirement that party guests wear a themed outfit it is encouraged that guests dance the night away dressed for prom, all decades of attire welcomed. New to Retro Prom this year is online bidding, which will allow guests to bid from wherever they are on silent auction items, receive outbid notifications, and seamlessly check out at the end of the night. Raffle ticket purchases and donations may also be completed online.

"This event has been postponed the last several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are so thrilled to be bringing it back this March!" Andrea Baker, MET's Development & Community Outreach Manager happily shares. "I'm excited to experience this beloved party that I hear so much about. Everyone is always telling me how fun Retro Prom is and cool everyones' outfits are. Because Lorrie Lee (MET's Special Events Coordinator) will be retiring soon, this Retro Prom is going to be extra special. Lorrie is amazing, and I'm honored to be planning this event with her. If you manage to snag a ticket, then you're going to have a really great time!"

Tickets or tables may be purchased online at www.marylandensemble.org, by phone at (301) 694-4744, or in person at the MET Box Office. Individual tickets are $50 each. Tables are available for guaranteed seating for 4, 8, 10, or 12 attendees. Costs for tables range from $240 - $720 with advanced registration. Tables include a sign with the party's name, guaranteed seating, and a bottle of champagne on ice. There will also be standing high-top tables and limited non-table seating for those purchasing individual tickets only.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) who for over 25 years have been producing thought-provoking theatre, fun family entertainment, artist residency programs for public schools, challenging classes and side-splitting comedy. MET is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Retro Prom is sponsored in part by Parlights, Inc., Benefactor Events, Flying Dog, The Frederick News-Post, and ACNB Bank. Should you or your company wish to sponsor Retro Prom, then please visit the event website to see the list of sponsorship opportunities (including the presenting sponsorship opportunity) or contact Andrea Baker, Development & Community Outreach Manager.