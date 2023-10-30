Karen Knotts to Perform One-Woman Show at Cumberland Theatre

The Cumberland Theatre will host the one-woman show TIED UP IN KNOTTS! for one night only this Thursday, November 2nd at 8:00 pm.

The show stars Karen Knotts, daughter of acclaimed actor Don Knotts. Filled with stories of her legendary father, the show is considered a must-see for kids of the '50s, '60s, and '70s who grew up laughing at Don Knotts as Barney Fife on the Andy Griffith show! It's a father-daughter story about growing up in a celebrity 'Diva' world with the love of Mayberry.

"When my father, Don Knotts, passed away in February 2006, I wanted to pay tribute to him in the way I knew him best: as an amazing, loving dad," says Karen. "It's true that Don Knotts was one of the greatest and most beloved comedic actors of his generation, with many awards to his credit! However, in my one-woman show TIED UP IN KNOTTS!, I try to capture the essence of Don, the man, because I always thought he was the funniest when he was just being himself."

Knotts also penned a book with the same title which was published in 2021.

Tickets are available at cumberlandtheatre.com. A small number of VIP tickets, which include a meet and greet with Ms. Knotts, are also available.