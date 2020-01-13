Howard Community College's Arts Collective Presents ALMOST, MAINE

Howard Community College's (HCC) Arts Collective will present "Almost, Maine," a play by John Cariani, January 24-26, 2020, in Monteabaro Recital Hall, located within the college's Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center.

As northern lights hover in a magical, star-filled sky, the residents of Almost, Maine find themselves falling in and out of love in sweet, hilarious, and unexpectedly powerful ways - at exactly the same time.

With "Almost, Maine," Arts Collective is proud to feature the work of cast members and production creatives who are seasoned veterans and first-time performers, including HCC students, alumni, staff, and guest artists.

The show will take place on Friday, January 24 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Saturday, January 25 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, January 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and military, and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office, by phone at 443-518-1500, or online.




