Hippodrome Theatre Announces 2020-2021 Broadway Series Update

During this unprecedented time, the Hippodrome Theatre has been working diligently with its partners to navigate the future of Broadway touring in Baltimore and what the upcoming 2020-2021 CareFirst® BlueCross BlueShield Hippodrome Broadway Series will look like. Three shows previously scheduled for Fall 2020 will now be rescheduled for 2021.

Tootsie, originally scheduled for October 13-18, 2020, will now be rescheduled for August 24-29, 2021. Hairspray, originally scheduled for November 10-15, 2020, will now be rescheduled for July 27-August 1, 2021. Pretty Woman: The Musical, originally scheduled for December 8-13, 2020, has been rescheduled to September 28-October 3, 2021

The updated 2021 Hippodrome Broadway Series schedule can be found below.

Mean Girls - Jan. 19-24, 2021

The Prom - Mar. 2-7, 2021

To Kill A Mockingbird - Mar. 30-Apr. 4, 2021

Ain't Too Proud - May 4-9, 2021

Hamilton - June 8-July 3, 2021

Hairspray - July 27-Aug. 1, 2021

Tootsie - Aug. 24-29, 2021

Pretty Woman: The Musical - Sept. 28-Oct. 3, 2021

"The Baltimore arts community along with its residents has been tested in unprecedented ways during this pandemic and has shown its strength and resilience over the last few months," said Ron Legler, president of The Hippodrome Theatre. "While this intermission may be lasting longer than anyone expected, we cannot wait to welcome our loyal subscribers and patrons back into the historic Hippodrome Theatre as soon as we can."

New 8-Show Subscription packages are currently on sale. Patrons can purchase a subscription package by calling the subscriber services line directly at 800-343-3103, (M-F, 9am-5pm), by visiting BaltimoreHippodrome.com/season or contacting BaltimoreService@broadwayacrossamerica.com. Additionally, groups of 10+ more should contact BaltimoreGroups@broadwayacrossamerica.com. While there may be additional unforeseen scheduling changes in the season, please know if any performances on the series are cancelled, subscribers will have the option to receive a credit, refund, or the ability to donate the value of their tickets. Individual show ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

