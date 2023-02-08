Helen Hayes Award-Winning Actress Erika Rose Will Be “Sugar” In Baltimore Center Stage's TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS

Baltimore Center Stage has announced full details on the company's Spring 2023 production of Tiny Beautiful Things, based on the book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for stage by My Big Fat Greek Wedding's Nia Vardalos. The production is directed by BCS' incoming Interim Artistic Director Ken-Matt Martin and begins performances on March 9, 2023.

"I am so excited to be directing this beautiful exploration of life, love, grief, and humanity," notes Martin. "I am also thrilled to be making my BCS debut with Tiny Beautiful Things prior to joining the team as Interim Artistic Director. Baltimore audiences will love this heartfelt love letter to human connection and, hopefully, they will leave this show with renewed inspiration."

Called "a theatrical hug in turbulent times" by Variety, Tiny Beautiful Things is based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed, adapted for the stage by Academy Award nominee Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), and co-conceived by Vardalos, Marshall Heyman and Thomas Kail. It explores Strayed's time as The Rumpus' anonymous advice columnist, Dear Sugar. The play personifies the questions and answers that "Sugar" was publishing online from 2010-2012. When the struggling writer was asked to take over the unpaid position of "Sugar," Strayed used empathy and her personal experiences to help readers navigate grief, love, and forgiveness. Tiny Beautiful Things, a NY Times Critics Pick, is a funny and cathartic show about reaching out when you're stuck, healing when you're broken, and finding comfort in shared humanity.

Helen Hayes Award-winning actress Erika Rose will lead the production as Sugar. The cast features KenYatta Rogers, Evan Andrew Horwitz, and Caro Dubberly, as well as understudies T'Pre Mayer and O'Malley Steuerman.

Creative team includes Sim Carpenter (Scenic Designer), Sherrice Mojgani (Lighting Designer), Moyenda Kulemeka (Costume Designer), Jeff Gardner (Sound Designer), Chania Hudson (Assistant Director), and John N. Fortunato (Production Stage Manager), and Samantha L. Robbins (Assistant Stage Manager).

Tickets for Tiny Beautiful Things can be purchased at centerstage.org/plays-and-events/tiny-beautiful-things/.

For general information, visit www.centerstage.org or call the Box Office at 410.332.0033