Ethan Watermeier & Rachel Stern to Star in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Olney Theatre Center

Ethan Watermeier will star as Tevye and Broadway veteran Rachel Stern (Girl From the North Country) as Golde in Olney Theatre Center's new production of Fiddler on the Roof, set to run November 8 to December 31 on the regional theatre's Roberts Mainstage in Olney, Maryland. As with its acclaimed production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast which centered a plus-sized African-American actor as Belle, and its ASL and English production of Meredith Willson's The Music Man, Olney Theatre's Fiddler is seeking to expand the classic's resonance to encompass new audiences and communities.

Director Peter Flynn's staging begins after Fiddler's narrative ends, in a timeless version of the immigration center where the Jews of Anatevka hope to land. Tevye (Watermeier) has arrived with his wife and two youngest daughters, eager to regain a sense of community by sharing the story of his family's displacement, and its struggles between tradition and progress. So, he enlists others who want to immigrate to America – and who have likely also been displaced, as he has – in telling his story and creating (metaphorically) the American community he hopes to join. Those whom he enlists will be the ensemble members representing the many different ethnic and religious backgrounds found in the Olney Theatre community, one of the most diverse in America.

Says Artistic Director Jason Loewith, “Without changing a word or note of this beautiful musical, Peter Flynn's staging celebrates that most typical Jewish-American journey, and links that journey with an American immigrant story that continues today. His idea perfectly reflects the changing mission of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS): We used to aid refugees because they were Jews. Now we aid refugees because we are Jews. As Cantor Stephanie Weishaar said to me when I told her about our plans, ‘the enduring power of Fiddler is that for every culture, in every part of the world, they see THEIR story in Fiddler.'”

Joining Watermeier and Stern in the cast as Tevye's rebellious daughters are Sophie Schulman as Tzeitel, Ariana Caldwell as Chava, and Sumie Yotsukura as Hodel. Michael Wood (Motel), Jay Frisby (Fyedka), and Noah Keyishian (Perchik) portray the three daughters' non-arranged marriage suitors. Populating Anatevka are Jason B. McIntosh (Lazar Wolf), Graciela Rey (The Fiddler), Sasha Olinick (Rabbi), Cheryl J. Campo (Yente), Ariel Messeca (Mendel), Dylan Arredondo (Avram), Robert Mintz (Innkeeper), Jamie Baumgardner and Daniel Powers (Russian Soldiers), and Russell Rinker (Constable). Haunting Tevye's dreams are Miranda Pepin (Fruma Sarah) and Tsaitami Duchicela (Grandma Tzeitel). Sharing the roles of Tevye and Golde's two youngest daughters are Kylee Geraci, Daphne Wheeler (Shprintze), and Olivia Felger, Maisie Posner (Bielke). Caroline Graham swings for the production.

This will be Peter Flynn's second directing gig at Olney Theatre Center, where he helmed Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical. His New York directing credits include the off-Broadway premiere of Smart Blonde by Willy Holtzman starring Andréa Burns; the off-Broadway premiere of Curvy Widow by Bobby Goldman & Drew Brody; Rhapsody in Seth starring Seth Rudetsky; Lee Blessing's Two Rooms; the 75th Anniversary performance of Thornton Wilder's Our Town with Adriane Lenox, B.D. Wong, S. Epatha Merkerson; On the 20th Century with Douglas Sills & Marin Mazzie; Chess with Josh Groban & Julia Murney; Funny Girl with Bebe Neuwirth, Whoopi Goldberg, & Andrea Martin; Skippyjon Jones, and Junie B. Jones (nominated for two Lucille Lortel Awards including Best Musical). Other DC credits include Into the Woods & Ragtime (Helen Hayes nomination for Outstanding Direction for both productions) for Ford's Theatre where he is an Associate Artist.

Flynn's creative team includes Olney Theatre-newcomer Choreographer Lorna Ventura, who has worked on the Original Broadway productions of shows such as Wicked, Grease, All Shook Up, Harlem Song, and Nice Work If You Can Get It — as an Original Cast Member or Associate Choreographer — alongside acclaimed talents like Idina Menzel, Stephanie J. Block, Kristen Chenowith, Rosie O'Donnell, Ben Vereen, and Joel Grey. Olney's Associate Artistic Director Christopher Youstra serves as Music Director along with other Olney veterans, Milagros Ponce de Leon (Scenic Designer), Pei Lee (Costume Designer), Max Doolittle (Lighting Designer), Matt Rowe (Sound Designer), Ali Pohanka (Wig Designer), and Jenny Male (Fight and Intimacy Choreographer). New York Casting was provided by Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA of tbd Casting. John Keith Hall is the Stage Manager. Chess Jakobs is the Assistant Director and Daniel Powers the Assistant Choreographer.

With a production meant to reflect the diverse community in which it is performed, it follows that Olney Theatre's Director of Community Engagement, Shruthi Mukund has a robust line-up of supporting events. Among the highlights are an Opening Night conversation with Alisa Solomon, author of “Wonder of Wonders: A Cultural History of Fiddler on the Roof,” and Rabbi Sarah Bassin, the Director of Clergy and Congregations at HIAS, which draws on Jewish values and history to provide vital services to refugees and asylum seekers throughout the world (November 11 at 5:00 pm); a special Backstage Tour (November 19); a Holiday Traditions Story Time at the Olney Public Library (November 19 at 1:00 pm); and a Broadway Musical Trivia Night (November 30). The Salat Foods truck will be on-site serving Middle Eastern comfort food between performances on Saturdays (November 18 - December 30).

