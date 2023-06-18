EVERYMAN THEATRE PRESENTS: A NIGHT FOR BALTIMORE to Be Held in September

Everyman Theatre Presents: A Night for Baltimore, a new annual special event, will take place on Saturday, September 30, 2023, co-chaired by Everyman Theatre Board Members Drew Tildon Reis of Rosenberg Martin Greenberg, LLP and Christopher Uhl of Baltimore's own Sweet Spot. This extraordinary celebration supports Everyman's education programming and community accessibility initiatives including its deeply discounted Pay-What-You-Choose offerings for every show.

A Night for Baltimore brings Everyman's annual fundraiser back to its home at 315 West Fayette Street for an evening of performance, exquisite food and cocktails, theatrical fun, and a dance party. The event will feature a live musical performance by the incredible E. Faye Butler and her band as well as a post-show celebration with Baltimore icon, singer, songwriter, DJ, and producer Ultra Naté, named one of Billboard Magazine's Greatest of All Time: Top Dance Club Artists. Guests will enjoy a broad selection of heavy hors d'oeuvres, desserts, and drinks, including a secret signature cocktail.

Everyman Theatre's Founder, Artistic Director Vincent Lancisi shared, “The goal of the event is to throw open our doors for all Baltimoreans to celebrate together and raise some money for Everyman's education and community programs. Sponsors will welcome party-goers of every walk of life who share a love for the arts and this great city. We are excited to have our newest board members leading the charge to create a new signature event that is fun and open to all.”

Bringing a new energy and relevancy to the format of a traditional nonprofit arts organization's gala, event co-chairs and Everyman Theatre Board Members Drew Tildon Reis and Christopher Uhl are looking to bring Baltimore's community members into the theatre alongside Everyman's long-time supporters. This celebration of Everyman's contributions to Baltimore over the last 33 years will play a vital role in supporting Everyman's future and everyone at Everyman cannot wait to share this space with long-time friends and new faces. This year's event will use the entire Theatre building on West Fayette Street from the public lobby spaces and theatre to the amazing rehearsal hall. It will be an evening to remember!

“This is an event for Baltimore, for the entire community, celebrating the people who make the Baltimore arts scene incredibly vibrant,” says co-chair and Everyman Theatre Board Member Christopher Uhl. “Everyman has been one of Baltimore's best-kept-secrets – but now it's time to let the city know who we are and what we can do!”

Sponsorships (ranging from $25,000 to $1,000) and tickets (early bird tickets $100 through July 21, regular tickets $125, post-show celebration tickets $50) are available for purchase now. Please contact Sara Kissinger (skissinger@everymantheatre.org or 410.615.7055 x 7124) for more information. https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2248906®id=29&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Feverymantheatre.org%2Fcelebrate?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



ABOUT E. FAYE BUTLER

E. Faye Butler's career spans over 40 years. Theatre is her first love, but entertaining is in her bloodline. E. Faye performs and directs both musicals and plays in theatres across the country and internationally. E. Faye is a recording artist and performs in concert venues, cabarets, clubs, and at private events. She is the recipient of nine Joseph Jefferson Awards, two Helen Hayes Awards, four Black Theatre Alliance Awards, an Ovation Award, a Sarah Siddons Leading Lady Award, Excellence in the Arts, R.A.M.I. Award, two Black Excellence Awards, Kathryn V. Lampkey Award, Rosetta LeNoire Award, John Barrymore Award, After Dark Award, The Guy Adkins Award, Heller Award, and Hover Award. She was also inducted into the RPS 205 Fine Arts Hall of Fame and named a Lunt-Fontanne Fellow. E. Faye was inducted into the National Women in The Arts Museum in Washington D.C. and in May 2020 she released her first House and Club Track entitled “Going Down To the Rhythm” in Milan, Italy. E. Faye is honored to be named Chicagoan of the Year.

www.e-fayebutler.com

ABOUT ULTRA NATE

Ultra Naté, Baltimore singer, songwriter, DJ, producer, and music legend, has long been adored by electronic, dance, and pop fans since the early 90s. Throughout her career, Ultra Naté's sound has embraced a variety of genres including house, soul, disco, electro pop, R&B, hip hop, and rock. Her catalogue is one steeped in timeless classics, impressive accolades and creative highlights with everyone from The Basement Boys, Nellee Hooper, D-Influence, Mood II Swing, Nona Hendryx, Lenny Kravitz, and Frankie Knuckles to N'Dea Davenport, NERVO, Todd Terry, Michelle Williams (of Destiny's Child), 4 Hero, Deee-lite, Masters at Work (Louie Vega and Kenny 'Dope' Gonzalez), Roger Sanchez, and others. Ultra was named one of Billboard Magazine's Greatest of All Time *Top Dance Artists along with having three entries in the music industry bible's respective Greatest Of All Time *Top 10 Dance Club Songs. She is honored to be considered an icon of the Dance and LGBTQI+ communities worldwide. http://www.ultranate.com/

ABOUT EVERYMAN THEATRE

Everyman Theatre is a non-profit organization with a resident ensemble of artists from the Baltimore/Washington D.C area dedicated to presenting high quality plays that are affordable and accessible to everyone. Founded in 1990 by Vincent M. Lancisi, the theatre's mission is to provide transformative experiences through professional theatre that are welcoming, relevant, and affordable to everyone. With the values of people, community, and excellence at the core of its programming and operations, Everyman is dedicated to meaningful connections between artists and audiences both on-stage and off, while creating opportunities to sustain artists that are local to the Baltimore/Washington D.C. area. Lancisi partners with Managing Director Marissa LaRose in leading the organization in diverse, equitable, and inclusive storytelling. Everyman Theatre is conveniently located in the heart of Baltimore City in the historic Bromo Arts and Entertainment District, near the corner of Fayette and Eutaw and steps away from the historic, newly renovated, Lexington Market.