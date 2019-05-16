Cockpit In Court Summer Theatre Presents DISASTER!

Earthquakes, tidal waves, and infernos take center stage in Disaster!, Broadway's side-splitting homage to classic disaster films. Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre, in residence at CCBC Essex, presents Disaster! June 14-30 at in the F. Scott Black Theatre, Robert and Eleanor Romadka College Center, on the CCBC Essex campus, 7201 Rossville Boulevard.

The production features unforgettable songs of the '70s, including "Knock on Wood," "Hooked on a Feeling," "Sky High," "I Am Woman" and "Hot Stuff," to name a few.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors (60+), and $14 for children (12 and under). Tickets are available at the CCBC Box Office at 443-840-ARTS (2787) or online at TicketReturn.com. A group rate of $15 per ticket is available for parties of 20 or more.

Todd Pearthree will direct the Cockpit in Court cast of actors. Cast members are Shane Lowry, John Gurtshaw, Carly Callendar, Tom Wyatt, Darren McDonnell, Brian Jacobs, Lisa Pastella, Liz Boyer Hunnicutt, Jeff Burch, Rikki Howie Lacewell, Nancy Asendorf, Liam Hamilton, Albert Boeren, Fiona Crowley, Olivia Aubele and Rachel Verhaaren.

Disaster! is by playwrights Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick, concept created by Seth Rudetsky and Drew Geraci, additional material by Drew Geraci. This production is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTIShows.com.

For more information, visit ccbcmd.edu/performingarts or the CCBC Performing Arts blog.





