Cheyenne Jackson To Perform At Olney Theatre Center's Annual Gala

Broadway, TV, and film star Cheyenne Jackson is the headliner at Olney Theatre Center's annual Gala on Saturday, May 18, 2019. The Gala, which raises crucial funds for Olney Theatre Center, will also honor MedStar Montgomery Medical Center on its 100th Anniversary.

Cheyenne Jackson has received multiple nominations for his roles on Broadway in Xanadu, All Shook Up, and Finian's Rainbow. Television fans know him well, for his roles in hit television shows American Horror Story, 30 Rock, and Glee. He also played Mark Bingham in the 2006 Oscar-nominated film United 93. Jackson has sold out Carnegie Hall twice with his performances. Olney Theatre Center's audiences will be delighted by his one-man cabaret.

In addition to a stellar performance by Cheyenne Jackson, Olney Theatre Center will be honoring MedStar Montgomery Medical Center on their 100th birthday with the Betty Mae Kramer Award, which acknowledges the achievements of individuals and institutions devoted to community service that strengthens the arts in the Montgomery County region. Prior recipients include former Montgomery County Executive Isiah Leggett, former State Senator and current Montgomery County Director of Budget Rich Madaleno, State Senator Craig Zucker, and Roberts Oxygen Company. Olney Theatre Center is thrilled to celebrate Medstar Montgomery Medical Center's 100th Anniversary, and our eight decades as community partners and Olney cornerstones.

The proceeds raised at Olney Theatre Center's annual fundraising gala support nationally recognized theater and education programs. It is with this critical support that OTC is able to share inspiring programs with the community and provide outstanding experiences for multi-generational audiences.

The gala will take place on Saturday, May 18th at Olney Theatre Center. There will be a dinner reception starting at 6:00pm before Cheyenne Jackson's performance in the Mainstage beginning at 8:15pm. A silent auction will also be accessible online and will include aerial tours, an exciting array of vacations, and much more. The auction begins Monday, May 6.

Tickets for the evening begin at $350. Sponsor benefits, which range from $1,250 - $25,000 include priority reserved seating, additional tickets, and an exclusive dessert reception with Cheyenne Jackson. For more information, visit olneytheatre.org/gala or contact Associate Director of Development Wesley Meekins at 301.924.4485, ext. 130 or wmeekins@olneytheatre.org.

Olney Theatre Center for the Arts produces, presents and tours extraordinary performances for a diversity of audiences, and educates and inspires the next generation of theater-makers. We strive every day to unleash the creative potential of our artists and audiences, and in so doing, become a nationally-prominent destination for the most impactful theater performance and education. In the past five years, Olney Theatre has twice won the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Musical Production and produced 6 world premieres, including Andrew Hinderaker's The Magic Play and Colossal (2015 Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding New Play or Musical), and Jennifer Hoppe-House's Bad Dog (2015 Steinberg Award nominee). Olney Theatre places a priority on engaging our community by ensuring that we remain affordable, accessible and inviting to new and returning audiences.

Located just north of Washington, D.C. in arts-rich Montgomery County, Maryland, is situated on 14 wooded acres in the heart of the beautiful Washington-Baltimore-Frederick "triangle," within easy access to all three cities, and is also home to National Players, America's longest-running touring company. Olney Theatre Center is led by Artistic Director Jason Loewith and Managing Director Debbie Ellinghaus. For more information, please visit olneytheatre.org

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





