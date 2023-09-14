Charm City Fringe Festival To Return This Month After Two-Year Hiatus

Festival attendees can expect a lineup from 13 talented artists spanning various genres.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Stevie Walker-Webb Appointed Artistic Director of Baltimore Center Stage Photo 1 Stevie Walker-Webb Appointed Artistic Director of Baltimore Center Stage
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Fells Point Corner Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Season Photo 4 Fells Point Corner Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Season

Charm City Fringe Festival To Return This Month After Two-Year Hiatus

After a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the Charm City Fringe Festival will return from September 29th to October 8th, 2023. This year's festival promises to be a reunion for the books.

Just like reunions bring friends from the past together to relive cherished memories, the 2023 Charm City Fringe Festival aims to reunite our community and recruit new faces to rekindle Baltimore's live theater scene. Festival attendees can expect a lineup from 13 talented artists spanning various genres, to off hours events like a Drag Brunch, and free to the public launch party. With over a week of shows at multiple venues throughout the Bromo Arts District, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Highlights of the 2023 Charm City Fringe Festival include:

  • Diverse Performances: Over 10 days, audiences can immerse themselves in an array of performances, from theatre, dance, to music and more. The festival lineup showcases emerging and established talent.

  • Free Public Event: In addition to ticketed shows, the festival will offer a free public launch party on Thursday, September 28 at 7:30PM at Le Mondo (406 N Howard St). It will be a great place to preview the shows, meet the Charm City Fringe community and soak in Baltimore's artistic community.

  • Ticket Bundles: Charm City Fringe has exciting ticketing packages for attendees looking to see multiple shows. These bundles offer extra perks and savings for those who want to make the most of their festival experience.

  • Local Business Partnerships: Local businesses have partnered with the festival to offer discounts and promotions to festival-goers, making it a city-wide celebration.

  • Discover Bromo: Performances will take place in various venues across the Bromo Arts District, offering attendees that chance to explore the city and discover new spaces.

Join the Fun: We encourage all attendees to embrace the "High School Reunion" spirit by dressing up in high school nostalgic garb. Whether it's a varsity jacket, prom dress or your best combat boots and black lipstick combo, add an extra layer of fun to the festival as we relive the past and celebrate the present.

Ticket Information: For more information on festival passes and ticket bundles, the festival schedule and participating artists, please visit charmcityfringe.com/tickets

Charm City Fringe looks forward to welcoming everyone back to this long-awaited reunion and meeting new faces. This festival is not just a celebration of the arts; it's a celebration of our community's spirit and resilience.

2023 Charm City Fringe Festival Lineup

  • 50 Shades of Gay: 8th Anniversary by Ike Avelli Arson 101 by Kaylin and Levani

  • Law & Order B.I.G by Michael Harris

  • Spank Bank Time Machine by John Michael Welcome to Splitsville by Matthew Sadowski Flurpa! By Rufus Drawlings
  • Baal & Dix by Die Cast
  • Who Gave Slyvia the Bottle? by Josh Wilder
  • Alas, Confederates by Lights, Theatre, Action!
  • The Galaxy Brain Experience by Joe Cahill
  • 1973 Dodge Monaco Station Wagon by 25th Prime
  • Triple Play by Theatrical Mining Company
  • Tweets You Can Hold: A Fashion Presentation by Jacob Zabawa, Theresa Columbus, Izaak Collins, Francisco Benavides, Luu Pham

About Charm City Fringe:

Charm City Fringe is a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing, showcasing, and celebrating new and innovative theatre and performing arts in Baltimore. Through its annual festival and year-round programming, Charm City Fringe provides a platform for artists to connect with audiences and fosters a vibrant arts community.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Charm City Fringe

Web CharmCityFringe.com

Instagram @CharmCityFringe

Facebook /CharmCityFringe




RELATED STORIES - Baltimore

1
Spotlighters Announces THE WOLVES And More For 61st Season Photo
Spotlighters Announces THE WOLVES And More For 61st Season

Spotlighters will offer an amazing selection of great theatre for its 61st Season! The season is focused on Nurture & Compassion, on Balance & Harmony.

2
Lauren Gunderson & More Chosen for Olney Theatres Vanguard Arts Fund Photo
Lauren Gunderson & More Chosen for Olney Theatre's Vanguard Arts Fund

Olney Theatre's Vanguard Arts Fund has selected a diverse group of artists, including renowned playwright Lauren Gunderson, for their latest round of awards. Learn more about the talented individuals recognized and supported by this prestigious fund.

3
Review: A Challenging DOLLS HOUSE at Everyman Theatre Photo
Review: A Challenging DOLL'S HOUSE at Everyman Theatre

A Doll’s House, by Henrik Ibsen, translated, adapted, and directed by Joanie Schultz, runs through September 28, at Everyman Theatre. Read our review of A Doll's House here!

4
Fells Point Corner Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Season Photo
Fells Point Corner Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Season

Fells Point Corner Theatre (FPCT) has announced its 2023/24 season, a mix of exciting Baltimore premiere productions, as well as FPCT's signature community events, like The Corner Carol, the monologue slam, and even a brand new Salon Series celebrating new local works. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Video
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
View all Videos

Baltimore SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rockville Musical Theatre presents “Young Frankenstein”
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (10/27-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tartuffe
The Colonial Players of Annapolis (9/08-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# August Wilson's Seven Guitars
Chesapeake Arts Center (10/21-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Murder at the Mansion presents "Polter-Heist"
Glenview Mansion (11/03-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Bridges of Madison County
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (9/20-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Once on this Island
ArtsCentric (8/31-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Circle Mirror Transformation
Spotlighters Theatre (9/15-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Armenian Relief Society and Voice Of Armenians TVNY present Artsakh's “Three Apples Fell from the Sky”
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (10/29-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bonnie and Clyde
Just Off Broadway MD (10/13-10/22)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon
The Cumberland Theatre (12/07-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You