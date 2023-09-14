Charm City Fringe Festival To Return This Month After Two-Year Hiatus

After a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the Charm City Fringe Festival will return from September 29th to October 8th, 2023. This year's festival promises to be a reunion for the books.

Just like reunions bring friends from the past together to relive cherished memories, the 2023 Charm City Fringe Festival aims to reunite our community and recruit new faces to rekindle Baltimore's live theater scene. Festival attendees can expect a lineup from 13 talented artists spanning various genres, to off hours events like a Drag Brunch, and free to the public launch party. With over a week of shows at multiple venues throughout the Bromo Arts District, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Highlights of the 2023 Charm City Fringe Festival include:

Diverse Performances: Over 10 days, audiences can immerse themselves in an array of performances, from theatre, dance, to music and more. The festival lineup showcases emerging and established talent.

Free Public Event: In addition to ticketed shows, the festival will offer a free public launch party on Thursday, September 28 at 7:30PM at Le Mondo (406 N Howard St). It will be a great place to preview the shows, meet the Charm City Fringe community and soak in Baltimore's artistic community.

Ticket Bundles: Charm City Fringe has exciting ticketing packages for attendees looking to see multiple shows. These bundles offer extra perks and savings for those who want to make the most of their festival experience.

Local Business Partnerships: Local businesses have partnered with the festival to offer discounts and promotions to festival-goers, making it a city-wide celebration.

Discover Bromo: Performances will take place in various venues across the Bromo Arts District, offering attendees that chance to explore the city and discover new spaces.

Join the Fun: We encourage all attendees to embrace the "High School Reunion" spirit by dressing up in high school nostalgic garb. Whether it's a varsity jacket, prom dress or your best combat boots and black lipstick combo, add an extra layer of fun to the festival as we relive the past and celebrate the present.

Ticket Information: For more information on festival passes and ticket bundles, the festival schedule and participating artists, please visit charmcityfringe.com/tickets

Charm City Fringe looks forward to welcoming everyone back to this long-awaited reunion and meeting new faces. This festival is not just a celebration of the arts; it's a celebration of our community's spirit and resilience.

2023 Charm City Fringe Festival Lineup

50 Shades of Gay: 8th Anniversary by Ike Avelli Arson 101 by Kaylin and Levani

Law & Order B.I.G by Michael Harris

Spank Bank Time Machine by John Michael Welcome to Splitsville by Matthew Sadowski Flurpa! By Rufus Drawlings

Baal & Dix by Die Cast

Who Gave Slyvia the Bottle? by Josh Wilder

Alas, Confederates by Lights, Theatre, Action!

The Galaxy Brain Experience by Joe Cahill

1973 Dodge Monaco Station Wagon by 25th Prime

Triple Play by Theatrical Mining Company

Tweets You Can Hold: A Fashion Presentation by Jacob Zabawa, Theresa Columbus, Izaak Collins, Francisco Benavides, Luu Pham

About Charm City Fringe:

Charm City Fringe is a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing, showcasing, and celebrating new and innovative theatre and performing arts in Baltimore. Through its annual festival and year-round programming, Charm City Fringe provides a platform for artists to connect with audiences and fosters a vibrant arts community.

