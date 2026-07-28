CUMBERLAND IDOL Contest to Take the Stage This Weekend

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The Cumberland Theatre will host the first annual Cumberland Idol contest this Saturday, August 1st at 7:00 pm.

Eleven contestants will be competing to win a prize pack, bragging rights and the title of Cumberland Idol 2026. The show will consist of two rounds. Following the first round, a panel of judges will choose five contestants to move on to the second round. After both rounds, scores will be combined and the top score will be named Cumberland Idol.

There will also be an audience choice award on which audience members will have the opportunity to vote throughout the evening.

Participants include Jesse Bonham, Kathryn Clark, Robert Clark, David Franciosi, Bailey Llewellyn, Candace Lowery, Stacy Miller, Whitney O'Haver, Lily Riley, Christian Teets and Alice Wecker.

Doors will open at 6:00 pm with refreshments available to purchase in the lobby. The show will begin promptly at 7:00 pm.

Tickets can be purchased at cumberlandtheatre.com or by calling 301.759.4990. The two VIP Star Boxes are also available for rent.

Cumberland Idol is a fundraiser to support the Raise the Roof Fund for the Cumberland Theatre. To make a donation to the fund, you may inquire at the box office or concession stand or mail your donation to Cumberland Theare c/o Raise the Roof, 101 North Johnson Street, Cumberland, MD 21502.

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