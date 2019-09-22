Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Musicians Reach Tentative Agreement; Could Return to the Stage Next Week

According to the Baltimore Sun, The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has reached a tentative agreement with management on a one-year contract, that could allow the performers to return to the stage next week.

Details have yet to be released about the specifics of the proposed contract, but if it is signed by both the players' union and the BSO's board of directors, the group would be able to open its concert season next weekend.

This comes after a long battle after the symphony's board of trustees voted to lock the performers out on June 16 of this year. The lockout was lifted on September 9, but the musicians chose to go on striked, saying they would not return to work without a contract.

The group struggled to reach an agreement after management insisted that the season be shortened from 52 weeks to 40, which would also include a 20% pay cut for the 77 musicians. Other issues tackled in the contract dispute were health insurance and the number of performers required.

If the new contract is approved, the BSO will perform Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4 at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall at 8 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday, and at the Music Center at Strathmore at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Read more on the Baltimore Sun.





