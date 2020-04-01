Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Cancels Performances Through May 24

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has announced that it has cancelled all concerts and public events through May 24 at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, The Music Center at Strathmore and other venues.

The BSO Ticket Office is currently operating remotely. If you need to reach the Ticket Office, you are encourage to contact the company by e-mail at bsomusic.org/contactus.

Read the full statement below:

Dear Friends of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra,

We wanted to share with you that today we announced that we will be canceling or rescheduling concerts and public events through May 24 at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, The Music Center at Strathmore, and other venues.

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has continued to monitor the outbreak of COVID-19 as well as consider the recommendations of the CDC and government officials. In addition to the cancellations and calendar changes noted below, our office is now conducting all of its business operations remotely. Please know that the Ticket Office is receiving mail, and staff are receiving and returning email and voicemail on an ongoing basis. We remain committed to making it as easy as possible for all ticketholders affected by cancellations (and rescheduling) to understand their options, and we hope that you will consider transferring your tickets into a donation to the BSO at this unprecedented time.

Last week, we launched BSO OffStage, an exciting new addition to our website devoted to performances that our musicians are creating from their home, as well as podcasts, educational activities, conversations with Marin Alsop and more. New content is added daily, and we hope you will check it out at www.BSOmusic.org/OffStage. We are also proud to share that OrchKids has already taken steps to offer all of its current after-school instrumental students live, online private instruction using the Teacher Zone platform, with additional online content curated by OrchKids teaching artists for all program participants.

We are very grateful for your support of our Orchestra, and we look forward to making music for you again as soon as possible.

On behalf of our Board of Directors, musicians, staff, and all of us in the BSO family, we wish you and your family good health and safety during this unprecedented situation.





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You