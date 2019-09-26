Baltimore Center Stage Announces Cast of THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN

Baltimore Center Stage announces the cast and artistic team for the world premiere play, Thoughts of a Colored Man. This journey through the 21st Century mind captures the strengths, weaknesses, and deepest fears of men striving to discover their identities.

Written by one of today's boldest new voices, Keenan Scott II, Thoughts of a Colored Man is a rich theatrical mosaic that goes beyond the basketball court and barbershop to shed a brilliant light on the life changes and adversities each character embodies.

Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends a powerful use of language, music and dance which captivates audiences from the opening monologue. "Keenan's distinctive storytelling style is amplified by the constellation of artists bringing this play to life," said Baltimore Center Stage Artistic Director, Stephanie Ybarra. "This piece represents an exciting evolution of our art form, and I can't wait to share it with Baltimore."

Thoughts of a Colored Man, is co-produced by Baltimore Center Stage and Syracuse Stage in association with Brian Moreland and Ron Simons.

The cast includes Jerome Preston Bates* (Wisdom); Brandon Dion Gregory* (Passion); Forrest McClendon* (Depression); Ashley Pierre-Louis (Woman #1); Reynaldo Piniella* (Lust); Jody Reynard* (Happiness); Ryan Jamaal Swain* (Love); Garrett Turner* (Anger); and Hollie E. Wright* (Woman #2/Dance Captain).The creative team includes Keenan Scott II (Playwright); Steve H. Broadnax III (Director); Millicent Johnnie (Choreographer); Robert Brill (Scenic Designer); Toni-Leslie James (Co-Costume Designer); Devario Simmons (Co-Costume Designer); Ryan J. O'Gara (Lighting Designer); Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Designer); Sven Ortel (Projections Designer); Te'La and KAMAUU (Music); Bianca LaVerne Jones (Associate Director); B.J. Forman* (Production Stage Manager);and Cathy Hwang* (Assistant Stage Manager); and Calleri Casting (Casting).

*Members of Actors' Equity Association

Thoughts of a Colored Man begins with preview performances on Thursday October 10. Press Night is Opening Night, Thursday October 17.





