Bach In Baltimore Performs Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 5

Under the talented direction of T. Herbert Dimmock, the Bach in Baltimore Orchestra performs an instrumental concert to warm the soul during midwinter on February 2, 2020 at 4 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, located at 3604 Chatham Road in Ellicott City.

The concert opens with Bach's dynamic Fifth Concerto from Bach's Brandenburg Concertos. Considered some of the very best orchestral music of all time, the six Brandenburg Concertos showcase Bach's virtuosity and inventiveness. The Fifth Concerto is considered unusual because Bach gave the harpsichord a starring role in the work, and thus, invented the modern keyboard concerto. This work with be paired with Telemann's most widely known work Tafelmusik I: Ouverture in E minor. Bach in Baltimore concludes the concert of instrumental melodies with a pair of concerto pairs befitting the date (2/2/20): Bach's unique Concerto for two harpsichords and Vivaldi's Concerto for two flutes.

The featured artists for this concert include Kimberly Valerio, flute; Anita Thesen, flute; Bozena Jedrzejczak Brown, harpsichord, and Wayne L. Wold, harpsichord. Also performing is the Güde String Quartet, which is part of the Performance Academy for Strings at Peabody Preparatory. Under the direction of Christian Tremblay, the quartet will perform Felix Mendelssohn's Quartet in E Minor, Op 44, No. 2 (Allegro assai appassionato). Performers include: Anne-Marie Wnek, violin; Miyabi Henriksen, violin; Martin Rojas, viola; and Jennifer Park, cello

Admission for Bach in Baltimore's Midwinter Baroque Concert on February 2, 2020 at 4 p.m. is $25 in advance or $27 at the door. Tickets for this and all Bach in Baltimore events are available for purchase at BachinBaltimore.org or by calling 410-941-9262. Individual tickets are also available at the door 30 minutes prior to a performance. Child and student tickets are also available for purchase at the door--$5 Children 5-12 / $10 Children 12-18 and full-time students with ID. Please note that Bach in Baltimore's performance venues vary-we perform all across the greater Baltimore metropolitan area.

Bach in Baltimore's mission is to perform the choral and instrumental works of Johann Sebastian Bach (and his contemporaries) and to educate the concert-going public about the musical language of Bach and the texts he chose to set to music. We strive each month to present these works in a historically informed way that will enrich the lives of our audience members and inspire creativity. We wish to foster an appreciation for the arts, particularly for Baroque music, within the entire community. We are committed to providing educational experiences for people of all ages to instill a lifelong connection with Bach's music.





