BWW Blog: Live Your Life - A Tribute to Nick Cordero

All this to say, hold your family and friends as closely as possible, don’t take a single day on this planet, and show love to everyone you can

It's been slightly over two months since the theatre industry lost one of the greats, Nick Cordero after his long battle with COVID-19. I never had the pleasure of meeting or seeing Nick in person but after following along with his journey via his wife Amanda Kloot's Instagram I instantly knew he was a great human and upon hearing about his passing I was instantly saddened over the amount of people including myself who won't get to work with him and be touched by his light.

I very clearly remember watching the 2014 Tony awards (The first Tony's I ever watched) and I remember the cast of Bullets Over Broadway performing "Ain't Nobody's Biz-ness If I Do" lead by Nick Cordero himself. That performance is so memorable to me 6 years later simply because of Nick Cordero's performance itself. Nick really commanded the stage as stage as a Cheech with his singing, tapping, and mannerisms. After a Bullets over Broadway, I followed Nick's run in Waitress and A Bronx Tale and was always in awe of his work. As I mentioned earlier when Nick was diagnosed with COVID and in the ICU I followed along closely on Amanda's Instagram, praying along with and for Nick and their family, celebrated the small victories, felt saddened by the setbacks, and ultimately mourned alongside Amanda and Elvis.

Nick's death was one that truly shook me to my core and made me confront my own mortality in a way. During Nick's 90 days in the ICU, his single "Live your life" was one of my most played songs as I would listen to it daily along with Amada during her Instagram lives at 9pm. Since then the phrase live your life and Nick's song have become my life motto and anthem in a way. It is a reminder to me not to take any day on this earth for granted and live life to the fullest, seizing any opportunity that might come my way.

Amanda herself has also become a role model to me even though we have never met. Her unwavering faith and strength never ceased to amaze me, and I hope I can be half the person she is as I get further into my adult years. Nick's memorial service was broadcast on broadwayondemand.com and I sat in awe throughout the whole thing. It brought tears to my eyes listening to the casts of the various shows Nick was in come together virtually to memorialize him in song. It also made me reflect on the impact one person can have on so many listening to various friends and teachers give words about who Nick was and how much he meant to them.

All this to say, hold your family and friends as closely as possible, don't take a single day on this planet, and show love to everyone you can.

Related Articles