Asian American Girl Power Day Presenting Fantastagirl And Math Monster Digital Presentation

Adventure Theatre MTC presents a celebration of API Heritage with a full lineup of API Heritage Month storytimes, interviews, and digital presentations. These online events honor the creativity, tradition, and innovation of the Asian Pacific Islander population and focus upon the impact they continue to make daily through their art. All presentations are free and available streaming live on Facebook.

May 24, 2020: Asian American Girl Power Day!

12pm: Storytime and activity featuring courageous girls in STEAM with children's book author Vicky Fang

1pm: Storytime and activity with filmmaker and comic book author Greg Pak from his book THE PRINCESS WHO SAVES HERSELF

2pm: Digital Presentation of the world premiere musical, Fantastagirl and Math Monster, a preview of the 2021-2022 season from Adventure Theatre MTC directed by API director Jennifer Knight

Executive Director Leon Seemann, Education Director Margo Brenner Collins, and Artistic Director Chil Kong emphasize the importance of empowering young women of color to make their unique mark on the world through creativity and knowledge.

Says Artistic Director, Chil Kong, of this weekend's girl power presentations, "I am so excited about these story times and digital presentations. Fang and Pak are incredibly engaging, and are going to set the stage for our exciting musical production, Fantastagirl and Math Monster."

To tune in throughout May or follow the production online, visit our Facebook Event Page. For additional information or questions, please e-mail info@adventuretheatre-mtc.org.

On May 24 at 12pm EST, Adventure will conduct a discussion with Vicky Fang. Vicky Fang is a product designer who spent 5 years designing kids' technology experiences for both Google and Intel, often to inspire and empower kids in coding and technology. Through that work, she came to recognize the gap in education and inspiration, particularly for girls and minorities. She began writing books to provide kids with accessible STEAM-inspired stories that they can read again and again, learning from characters they love.

On May 24 at 1pm EST, Greg Pak, a Korean American filmmaker and comic book writer best known for his award-winning feature film Robot Stories, will read his book THE PRINCESS WHO SAVES HERSELF. Pak is known for his blockbuster comic book series like Planet Hulk and World War Hulk, and his current work on comic book series like Star Wars: Darth Vader, Firefly, Ronin Island, and Agents of Atlas. Pak's current comics projects include Ronin Island and Mech Cadet Yu, creator-owned series from BOOM! Studios; Firefly for BOOM! Studios; Agents of Atlas and Star Wars: Darth Vader for Marvel; and Stranger Things: Zombie Boys for Dark Horse.

On May 24 at 2pm EST, Adventure Theatre MTC offers a sneak peek of its 2021-2022 world premiere musical, Fantastagirl and Math Monster. Written by Tori Boutin and Madeline Belknap and directed by Jennifer Knight, this production stars Valeria Morales, Tyasia Velines, Ayesis Clay, Desiree Velez, Linda Bard, Bekah Umansky, and Rebecca Kiser. Fantastagirl is her own everyday superhero who is forced to face her ultimate weakness, math. Could a sidekick be her super solution to her math problem? With a little help from her moms and an overeager Math Monster, she just might defeat the her mortal enemy, her own anxiety.

