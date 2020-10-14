Adventure's Sunday Presentation Celebrates Plays Created During COVID

Adventure Did What? will premiere free on Facebook October 18.

Adventure Theatre MTC (ATMTC) presents Adventure Did What? during its weekly StoryTime this Sunday at 2PM on Facebook Live. Adventure Did What? both celebrates all the new plays ATMTC has developed during COVID and previews these works that will provide a rich pipeline of productions after the pandemic. To tune in, visit Adventure Theatre's Facebook Event page Sunday at 2PM.

As theatres everywhere work toward their eventual return to live theater, Adventure Theatre has been working very hard. It has developed 3 new musicals, commissioned 12 new plays, and presented an average of 2 hours of digital presentations a week for the last 6 months of COVID. This Sunday, ATMTC will celebrate these new stories and new voices by presenting a mix of sneak peaks, creative presentations, and discussions of everything they have developed-including special guest appearances from The Momma Bares, Michael Bobbitt, and talented local writers, creatives, and actors.

Executive Team members Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong are more than ready to showcase all the theatre has accomplished in this time. Says Kong, "These past months have been a time of significant challenge and adjustment, and we've worked harder than ever to continue bringing theatre to our community. The new works and amazing stories that have come out of this unprecedented time show that all that hard work was definitely worth it."

Adventure Did What? will premiere free on Facebook October 18, 2020 at 2PM. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.

Shows View More Baltimore Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You